Jacobs to Support Renewable Energy Project in the Philippines

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) was selected by Terra Solar Philippines Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SP New Energy Corporation (SPNEC), to deliver engineering services, technical advice and construction phase services, for a 3,500-megawatt solar panel and 4,500-megawatt battery energy storage system (BESS). The estimated $3.3 billion (PHP 200 billion) Terra Solar project is poised to become one of the world's largest solar farms and is expected to supply around 12% of the Philippines' total energy demand when complete.

"The Philippines is highly dependent on coal for electricity generation," said Jacobs Vice President Fiachra Ó Cléirigh. "The Terra Solar project will significantly reduce the country's reliance on coal, decrease energy-related emissions and bolster progress toward a more sustainable, secure and resilient energy system. Our work will help scale innovation to make sustainable energy a reality faster and for more people, across the country."

Jacobs will use advanced digital construction management tools and drone technology to manage field tasks, streamline site inspections and track progress across the 11.5 square mile (3,000 hectare) site located 93 miles (150 kilometers) north of Manila. Additionally, Jacobs will oversee supply chain and equipment delivery logistics, expediting the manufacture, inspection, shipping and installation of millions of solar panels.

"We are excited to be working with Jacobs in this ambitious and pioneering project," said MGEN Renewable Energy Inc. President Dennis B. Jordan. "Not only will Terra Solar provide clean energy for the Philippines, but it will also change the whole dynamics of the energy industry. With the combination of solar and battery technologies, we see that it will be able to compete with conventional energy sources, and provide not just a low emission energy source, but an economical one as well."

MGEN Renewable Energy, Inc. (MGreen) is the renewable energy arm of Meralco PowerGen (MGEN), which owns a controlling stake at SPNEC.

Around the globe, Jacobs is working on energy projects that help evolve energy systems, networks and infrastructure to form the backbone of prosperous communities and economies now, and into the future. For instance, in Europe, projects include Suedlink, one of the largest underground power cables in the world. In the U.S., Jacobs is serving as program manager for the Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES), a public private partnership establishing a statewide clean hydrogen hub in California. Jacobs is also working in partnership with PA Consulting to deliver a comprehensive offshore wind roadmap for the Louisiana Department of Energy and Natural Resources to help determine the best path for harnessing the state's offshore wind potential.

Jacobs is ranked No. 2 in Power, Solar Power and Wind Power by Engineering News-Record in 2024.

