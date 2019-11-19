Jacobs Wins Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center, Cyber Training Academy Contract

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:JEC) was selected by the U.S. GSA Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM) to provide support to the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3) for modernization, design, development and delivery of specialized cyber training for its Cyber Training Academy (CTA) located in Linthicum Heights, Maryland. As part of its mission, DC3 CTA, also known as "the Academy," provides cyber training to the Defense Criminal Investigative Organizations and provides for certification of its personnel in the areas of computer incident response and forensic examinations.

The contract has a negotiated award value to Jacobs of $216.6 million over a five-year period of performance, including a 12-month base period and four, 12-month option periods.

"To meet the continuously evolving cyber threats facing our nation, Jacobs will leverage our team experience and tools through leadership and innovation in developing and delivering cyber training for Department of Defense personnel," said Aerospace, Technology and Nuclear Vice President Erik Larson. "We welcome the opportunity to work with GSA Federal Systems Integration and Management Center, supporting DC3's efforts in securing the nation and making their critical mission a success."

The Academy is the vanguard of providing best-in-class cyber training to the DoD's cyber workforces. The scope of this effort includes providing program management, Academy operations and administration, course and curriculum development, training environment and capabilities, cyber training delivery, Mobile Training Teams and on-demand cyber training.

The Academy also provides cyber training to the Cyber Mission Forces (CMF), which was instrumental in helping the United States Cyber Command's (USCYBERCOM) 133 CMF teams attain Initial Operational Capability and Full Operational Capability and advancing the CMF personnel from Journeyman through Master Level competency.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector providing solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 52,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors.

