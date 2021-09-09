Jacobs Wins Project Management Award for Abu Dhabi Wastewater Lab

Slated to be operational by 2022, the Wastewater Monitoring Laboratory will be the first of its kind aimed at developing a world-class facility for improving the health of the residents of a major city. By using real-time information to assess the prevalence of infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and other health conditions like diabetes and cancer, authorities will be able to monitor human health and prevent the spread of disease.

"This project will help empower public health officials and the Abu Dhabi community by using evidence-based tools, like artificial intelligence, to screen wastewater for pathogens, pollutants and other indicators of human health," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions EVP and President Patrick Hill. "This is another example of how we are helping our clients incorporate digital tools to protect the health of their communities."

The lab is classified as a Biosafety Level 3 laboratory, which has strict control and containment measures as well as automation in its design. Jacobs will oversee project execution and supervise the design, engineering, procurement and construction of the lab. Jacobs will also leverage previous experience in wastewater-based epidemiology at treatment plants to deliver this project.

"The Wastewater Monitoring Lab is a remarkable initiative and a step forward in our continuous efforts to protect the public health of the people of Abu Dhabi," said Director of Executive Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and Wastewater Monitoring Lab Project Director Saeed AlMehairbi. "We are looking forward to working with Jacobs, leveraging its renowned expertise in providing distinguished, digitally enabled solutions aligned to our public health and social well-being priorities."

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the emergence and spread of variants of COVID-19, and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 2, 2021, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

SOURCE Jacobs

Related Links

http://www.jacobs.com

