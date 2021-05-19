Jacobs Wins South Atlantic Division U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Contract

DALLAS, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was awarded a new contract to support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Mobile District Military Design and Construction (MILCON) Program. This is an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ), Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) and supports task orders primarily involved in the design of facilities and infrastructure for construction at U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, Special Operations Command, Defense Health Programs, and other Department of Defense programs and agencies primarily in the Southeast United States.

USACE estimates the shared program capacity at $249 million for a term not to exceed five years. The contract scope includes comprehensive planning services, engineering studies and investigations, design for building renovations and additions, and development of construction plans and specifications for new vertical construction projects.

"Mobile has a robust Military Design and Construction Program and we can aid USACE to deliver innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions," said Jacobs Federal & Environmental Solutions Senior Vice President and General Manager and retired USAF Major General Tim Byers. "This new contract will provide unique opportunities to highlight the technical expertise and thought leadership we can bring to Army and Air Force installations."

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

