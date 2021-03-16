Jacobs Wins West Desert Test Center Mission Support Services Contract for US Army's Mission and Installation Contracting Command

DALLAS, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to support the West Desert Test Center (WDTC) at Dugway Proving Ground (DPG), Utah. The DPG contract has an anticipated value of more than $60 million over a five-year period of performance.

As the nation's leading test center for chemical and biological defense capabilities, DPG leads the United States' global preparedness and response capabilities for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosive (CBRNE) threats. The DPG West Desert Test Center is the designated U.S. Army Major Range and Test Facility Base for chemical and biological defense testing and the global leader in preparing Department of Defense, federal civilian, state agency, and allied nation personnel for mission critical CBRNE operations, tactics, techniques, and procedures.

"In a world confronting the human, economic and geopolitical impacts of the COVID pandemic, there's a renewed and growing recognition of the importance of our nation's ability to prepare for and respond to pervasive, global threats to humanity and society," said Critical Mission Solutions Senior Vice President of Advancing National Security Defense Jennifer Richmond. "As the proliferation of potential threats unfortunately accelerates at pace with technology advancement, the CBRNE defense mission has never been more relevant and important to the world. Jacobs has supported DPG in executing this global defense mission since 2004 and we're honored to continue our longstanding partnership with the Army and Department of Defense."

Through this mission support contract, Jacobs will provide subject matter expertise and technical and operations support across a spectrum of CBRNE defense capabilities and activities, including field range testing for the detection and defeat of chemical, biological, and radiological agents, pollutants, or simulants; laboratory testing and evaluation of technology, tools, and systems to detect and identify weapons of mass destruction; evaluation of the functionality of field-deployable detection, dissemination and decontamination systems and war-fighter personal protective equipment; and field deployment and testing of wireless communications systems to mobilize and modernize data collection in critical CBRNE incident environments. Also, Jacobs will facilitate the execution of CBRNE incident training and live and constructive field exercises for all military branches, civilian first-responder teams, and allied foreign partners.

