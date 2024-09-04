Jad Lahoud Appointed as Partner and Board Director at eMerge Americas

MIAMI, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eMerge Americas, the premier global technology conference + expo shaping the future of tech, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jad Lahoud as its newest Partner and Board Director. This pivotal move strengthens eMerge Americas' leadership team, bringing unparalleled expertise and visionary insight to the organization.

Jad Lahoud, eMerge Americas Partner and Board Member

Jad Lahoud is a distinguished global entrepreneur and executive renowned for his exceptional business acumen and multifaceted experience across continents and industries. With a career spanning over four decades, Mr. Lahoud has consistently demonstrated an extraordinary ability to identify and capitalize on emerging opportunities, transforming them into highly successful ventures.

"Jad Lahoud's appointment marks a significant milestone for eMerge Americas," said Melissa Medina, CEO of eMerge Americas. "His extensive experience and strategic insights will be invaluable as we continue to expand our influence and foster innovation in technology across the globe."

Mr. Lahoud is the founding partner of Messium Partners, an investment firm known for its focus on breakthrough technologies and technology-enabled businesses. His strategic acumen has been instrumental in connecting innovators with global investors, significantly enhancing the value and reach of portfolio companies.

In his role as President and CEO of the Trinity Group of Companies and as co-founder of L&H Partners Construction, Mr. Lahoud has demonstrated exceptional leadership, driving growth and success in diverse sectors including construction, healthcare, and real estate. His innovative approaches and ability to adapt across industries underscore his versatility and strategic vision.

"I am honored to join the eMerge Americas team at such an exciting time in its growth journey," said Jad Lahoud. "This organization has established itself as a leader in driving technological innovation and entrepreneurial success across the region. I look forward to contributing to its mission and leveraging my experience to help eMerge Americas expand its reach and impact globally."

Mr. Lahoud's extensive background includes his work as a published author and philanthropist. His co-authored book, 102: Brotherhood. Fortitude. Purpose. A Story of War and Reconciliation, reflects his unique perspectives and life experiences.

As a Partner and Board Director at eMerge Americas, Mr. Lahoud's role will encompass providing strategic insights to drive the company's expansion. His profound understanding of cross-cultural dynamics and his innovative mindset are expected to play a key role in steering eMerge Americas toward new horizons of growth and success.

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is the premier global tech event held annually in Miami, shaping the future of tech and innovation. The eMerge signature event, launched in 2014, attracts over 20,000 attendees from 60 countries and over 4,300 unique participating organizations. In addition to the annual conference, eMerge organizes and hosts year-round executive summits, a startup accelerator program, startup pitch competitions, community events, masterclasses, and webinars, and publishes venture activity and investment insights reports. For the last decade, eMerge has served as a global catalyst for innovation and investment, working at the forefront of building the South Florida entrepreneurial and tech ecosystem.

