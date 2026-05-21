CARFAX has named Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg a 2025 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer. Also known as the Golden CARFOX, the award honors dealerships across the nation for their exceptional service based on verified customer ratings and reviews.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg is proud to announce that it has earned the 2025 CARFAX Top-Dealer award, receiving the coveted Golden CARFOX trophy for the first time.

"We're proud to receive the Golden CARFOX Award, which reflects our strong partnership with CARFAX and our shared commitment to transparency and trust. This recognition is a testament not only to our team here at Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg, but to the dedication and values upheld across the entire Zeigler Auto Group," said John Nelson, GM of Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg.

Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg Earns Its First CarFax Top-Rated Dealer Award for 2025

The prestigious recognition is based on reviews and ratings from verified customers on the CARFAX website. Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg currently holds an impressive 4.4 rating from 119 verified reviews highlighting its outstanding customer experience across sales, finance, and service. The luxury Zeigler dealer has also been favorited as a top service shop 2,271 times on the review platform.

"We're excited to celebrate dealers who truly raise the bar for their customers," said Gregg Cleary, Chief Revenue Officer at CARFAX. "Powered by more than 10.6 million verified ratings and reviews, this recognition reflects real customer experiences and highlights dealerships built on trust and transparency. Our goal is to support consumers through their car journey, and a big part of that is connecting them with the most trusted dealers in the country."

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets.

About Zeigler Auto Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 88 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2025.

The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2024, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

SOURCE Zeigler Automotive Group