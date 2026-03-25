The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Returns April 25-26, 2026, Bringing Family-Friendly Fun For Everyone

The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon seeks volunteers across multiple categories. There will be a price increase taking effect April 1, 2026.

KALAMAZOO, Mich., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon will return to downtown Kalamazoo on Saturday, April 25 through Sunday, April 26, 2026, welcoming thousands of runners, walkers, and spectators for a weekend of fun. Registration is still open, with a price increase taking effect April 1st.

For those looking to make a difference in the community, the Marathon has various volunteer opportunities available including: start/finish line, parking, course monitoring, awards, packet pickup, info booth, beverage team, recycling and trash, and event setup and teardown.

Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Logo

This year's festivities will begin Saturday with the Beacon Health Expo from 9:00a.m. to 4:00p.m. at Bronson Park. The expo will include various local businesses, and health vendors providing plenty of fun activities for the entire family. Guests can also enjoy food from Trak Houz Bar & Grill, live music, and a happy hour presented by Imperial from 2:00p.m. to 4:00p.m. Additionally, Gazelle Sports and Brooks will be hosting an off-site shopping experience at their vendor booth from 9:00a.m. to 4:00p.m.

Packet pick-up for all races will be from 9:00a.m. to 6:30p.m. on Saturday at Bronson Park except for the free PNC Kids' 1K which will be from 9:00a.m. to 9:45a.m.—with the race starting at 10:00a.m.

As always, this year's Sunday events will feature a full slate of races giving participants of all ages and experience levels an opportunity to shine. The 2026 lineup will include the Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K Run/Walk, and Relays in the Marathon and Half Marathon. Additionally, the organization will once again partner with the Wisconsin Marathon for the Half and Half and Mitten Challenge.

Besides finisher medals and swag, this year all Marathon participants will receive a lightweight jacket, with all other Sunday event participants taking home a commemorative shirt. Also this year's Half Marathon and 5K have been officially designated as an RRCA Championship Event.

The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon would like to recognize and give a special thanks to our community partners and sponsoring businesses: Parker Aerospace, PlazaCorp, Greenleaf Hospitality Group, and College Hunks. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, please email [email protected].

About Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon

The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon attracts participants from all over the U.S. by "Driving a Healthy Community" in the Greater Kalamazoo area and beyond. The annual community event includes a Marathon, Half Marathon, Full & Half Relays powered by Parker Aerospace,10K, 5K run/walk, PNC Kids' 1K as well as the 50 State Challenge. Additionally, the event hosts the Beacon Health Expo with a wide range of health partners and vendors and fun, family-friendly activities.

Formerly known as the Borgess Run for the Health of It!, the event was renamed the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon in 2022 after Zeigler Auto Group became its title sponsor.

As of 2025 all races start and finish at Bronson Park and run through Downtown Kalamazoo, with the full marathon, half marathon, and 10K passing through Western Michigan University's Waldo Stadium. The marathon course also includes the Winchell Neighborhood, the Portage Creek Bicentennial Park Trail, Stryker campus, Milwood Neighborhood, Edison Neighborhood, and Upjohn Park.

Known for its highly-spirited excitement zones and water stations, the 5K, 10K, and Half participants enjoy Gummy Bear Forest; and Half and Full Marathon runners experience the infamous Bacon Station while all distances enjoy the dill-icious Pickle Pit. All participants and spectators can participate in the Finish Line Celebration by Stryker in Downtown Kalamazoo at Bronson Park.

Visit zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com for more information.

SOURCE Zeigler Automotive Group