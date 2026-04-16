The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Returns Next Weekend, April 25 - 26, 2026

The 47th Annual Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon will take place at Bronson Park Saturday, April 25, through Sunday, April 26, 2026. The event weekend will include the free Beacon Health Expo and the free PNC Kids' 1K on Saturday, as well as multiple racing events on Sunday.

KALAMAZOO, Mich., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon's mission of Driving A Healthy Community continues with its highly anticipated return next weekend: April 25-26, 2026 at Bronson Park.

To ensure the best possible experience for everyone and avoid delays, the Marathon is offering a parking map and details about road closures ahead of the weekend.

Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Logo

Guests can expect plenty of activities for the entire family to enjoy. Whether you're a participant, volunteer, or there to cheer on walkers and runners, the weekend offers a celebration of health, fun, and community spirit.

Saturday, April 25, Bronson Park (200 S. Rose St.) will host the PNC Kids' 1K, the Beacon Health Expo, and packet pick-up for all events.

Sunday, April 26, race day, starts and ends at Bronson Park with a variety of races throughout the morning, including the Marathon & Relay, Half Marathon & Relay (Relays powered by Parker Aerospace), 10K Run, 5K Run/Walk, and concluding with the Finish Line Celebration by Stryker.

Awards ceremonies for the 5K and 10K will be at 9:45 a.m.; the Half Marathon, Marathon, and Relays award ceremony will be at 11:00 a.m. Please click here for full event schedule.

The Marathon is also proud to Make Every Mile Memorable with spirit stations and aid stations placed at almost every mile throughout the course thanks to community support from various volunteers, local businesses, and organizations. Runners will also be greeted by "Welcome to Portage" signage along the Full Marathon course and Portage stations. Course maps can be viewed here .

Gordon Water will be generously covering the event's water needs with 1,800 gallons of water or 40,000 servings for the entire weekend. Imperial Beverages will also sponsor free refreshments for every participant featuring a variety of offerings. Racers will be greeted at the finish line with the First Time Finisher Bell sponsored by First National Bank of Michigan. iHeart Radio has also generously provided their support by announcing our weekend events across its stations.

Besides its lineup of traditional races, the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon will also feature the return of the Wisconsin Marathon Mitten Challenge and Half & Half Challenge; and the 50 State Challenge sponsored by Discover Kalamazoo.

For more information on volunteering, sponsorship, or event participation please email [email protected] .

About Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon

The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon attracts participants from all over the U.S. by "Driving a Healthy Community" in the Greater Kalamazoo area and beyond. The annual community event includes a Marathon, Half Marathon, Full & Half Relays powered by Parker Aerospace,10K, 5K run/walk, PNC Kids' 1K as well as the 50 State Challenge. Additionally, the event hosts the Beacon Health Expo with a wide range of health partners and vendors and fun, family-friendly activities.

Formerly known as the Borgess Run for the Health of It!, the event was renamed the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon in 2022 after Zeigler Auto Group became its title sponsor.

As of 2025 all races start and finish at Bronson Park and run through Downtown Kalamazoo, with the full marathon, half marathon, and 10K passing through Western Michigan University's Waldo Stadium. The marathon course also includes the Winchell Neighborhood, the Portage Creek Bicentennial Park Trail, Stryker campus, Milwood Neighborhood, Edison Neighborhood, and Upjohn Park.

Known for its highly-spirited excitement zones and water stations, the 5K, 10K, and Half participants enjoy Gummy Bear Forest; and Half and Full Marathon runners experience the famous Bacon Station while all distances enjoy the dill-icious Pickle Pit. All participants and spectators can participate in the Finish Line Celebration by Stryker in Downtown Kalamazoo at Bronson Park.

Visit zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Francis Mariela

[email protected] | (239)273-6976

SOURCE Zeigler Automotive Group