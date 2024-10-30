Jaime Dunn Received Memphis Business Journal's HR Impact Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is pleased to announce that Jaime Dunn, Director of Executive Compensation & Equity Administration at First Horizon, recently won the Memphis Business Journal's 2024 HR Impact Award in the public company category. The HR Impact Award recognizes Human Resources professionals who make a tangible impact on their workplaces and have a track record of creating a productive and safe environment for all employees.

A Memphis native, Dunn was recognized for her leadership at First Horizon and in the community. At First Horizon, Dunn leads the design and implementation of compensation programs that attract, retain, and motivate associates in alignment with our strategic goals. In the Memphis community, she spends time teaching financial literacy to underserved children. She is also passionate about promoting and supporting local artists and local businesses in the Memphis area.

"Jaime's recognition is well deserved," said First Horizon Chief Human Resources Officer Tanya Hart. "Her passion and commitment to helping others thrive shows up every single day."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.6 billion in assets as of September 30, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

