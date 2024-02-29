Jaime Herrera Beutler Joins eHealth's Public Policy Advisory Committee

Ms. Herrera Beutler joins distinguished committee members to advise the company on health policy issues at the state and federal levels

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that Jaime Herrera Beutler has joined its Public Policy Advisory Committee, a panel of distinguished experts that informs the company, the public, and policymakers on improving health care practices in both the public and private sectors.

Ms. Herrera Beutler served as Member of the US House of Representatives for Washington's Third District from 2011 to 2023. During her tenure, Herrera Beutler championed the cause of children's health care and served on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor-HHS. She was a member of the Congressional Hispanic Conference and the Republican Main Street Partnership. Ms. Herrera Beutler also served in the Washington House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011.

"I know I speak for everyone at eHealth and for our other Public Policy Advisory Committee members when I say we're very pleased to welcome Ms. Herrera Beutler to the team," said eHealth CEO Fran Soistman. "The committee continues to provide us with valuable support and insight, and Ms. Herrera Beutler brings significant government experience to the table. Her tenure in Congress marked her as an especially principled and insightful champion for sensible health care policy."

"eHealth is doing important work for Medicare beneficiaries as well as individuals and small to mid-sized business groups in need of coverage, and I'm glad to lend my voice to its Public Policy Advisory Committee," said Ms. Herrera Beutler. "Serving the real-world needs of health insurance consumers, eHealth is especially well positioned to discern the impact – and often the unintended consequences – of government health care policies. I look forward to supporting the work of the committee."

Other current members of eHealth's Public Policy Advisory Committee include Steve Beshear, former Governor of Kentucky; Jerome Adams, MD, former Surgeon General of the United States; Bobby Jindal, former Governor of Louisiana; Susan Kennedy, who served as Chief of Staff to former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger; Al Redmer Jr. former Maryland Insurance Commissioner; and Woodrow "Woody" Myers, MD, former Health Commissioner of New York City and of the state of Indiana.

