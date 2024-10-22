JAK Inhibitors Clinical Trial Pipeline Experiences Momentum: DelveInsight Estimates a Diverse Pipeline Comprising 50+ Companies Working in the Domain

JAK inhibitors are a class of medications that work by blocking Janus kinases (JAKs), enzymes that are involved in the signaling pathways of various cytokines and growth factors. JAK inhibitors offer a more targeted approach to treating immune-mediated diseases compared to traditional therapies like corticosteroids or conventional immunosuppressants; this specificity reduces side effects and increases efficacy and is a major driver for the demand for JAK inhibitors.

Key Takeaways from the JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's JAK inhibitors pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 55+ pipeline JAK inhibitors.

Key JAK inhibitors companies such as Incyte Corporation, Celon Pharma, Aclaris Therapeutics, Sareum, AstraZeneca, Incyte Corporation, Ajax Therapeutics, Pfizer, GSK, Dizal Pharmaceutical, Confluence Life Sciences, Celon Pharma, Incyte Corporation, Arcutis Biotherapeutics/Reistone Biopharma, Esker Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical and others are evaluating new JAK Inhibitors drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline JAK inhibitors such as Povorcitinib, CPL409116, ATI-2138, SDC 1802, AZD 4604, INCB-160058, Research programme: JAK2 inhibitors, Ritlecitinib, Momelotinib, DZD4205 , ATI 2138, CPL 409116, Itacitinib, Ivarmacitinib, ESK 001, Repotrectinib, Rovadicitinib, and others are under different phases of JAK inhibitors clinical trials.

In October 2024, Pelabresib in combination with ruxolitinib showed benefit in treating patients with JAK Inhibitor-Naïve Myelofibrosis significantly reduced splenomegaly, and improved anemia that has not been previously treated with Janus kinase inhibitors (JAKis).

In September 2024, Eli Lilly and Company and EVA Pharma announced that the companies have agreed to expand access to baricitinib to an estimated 20,000 people in 49 low- to middle-income countries in Africa by 2030.

In May 2024, Ajax Therapeutics, Inc., announced that it had received clearance for its Investigational New Drug application from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate a Phase I clinical study of AJ1–11095, a first-in-class Type II JAK2 inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis.

In February 2024, Novartis announced that it intends to acquire MorphoSys. The acquisition, which was unanimously approved by the boards of both Novartis and MorphoSys, is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

In January 2024, NS Pharma received orphan drug designation (ODD) from the European Commission (EC) for NS-229, which is being developed to treat eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA), a rare autoimmune disease.

In December 2023, Sun Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that it has entered a licensing agreement with Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., the company announced in a regulatory filing. Under the agreement, Aclaris granted Sun Pharma exclusive rights under certain patents for the use of deuruxolitinib, Sun Pharma's JAK inhibitor, or other isotopic forms of ruxolitinib, to treat alopecia areata (AA) or androgenetic alopecia (AGA).

The JAK inhibitors pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage JAK inhibitors drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the JAK inhibitors clinical trial landscape.

JAK Inhibitors Overview

Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors are a class of medications designed to interfere with the activity of the Janus kinase family of enzymes, which play a crucial role in the signaling pathways of immune responses. These enzymes are key mediators in transmitting signals from cytokines and growth factors, which regulate blood cell production and immune system function. By blocking these signals, JAK inhibitors help to control the overactive immune response seen in several inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. They have shown significant efficacy in treating conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ulcerative colitis, among others. The most common JAK inhibitors include tofacitinib, baricitinib, and upadacitinib, which are administered orally.

Beyond their role in autoimmune diseases, JAK inhibitors are also being explored for use in treating certain cancers and myeloproliferative disorders, where abnormal JAK signaling contributes to uncontrolled cell growth. In diseases like myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera, JAK inhibitors can help reduce symptoms and improve quality of life. However, there are potential side effects associated with their use, including increased susceptibility to infections, blood clots, and cardiovascular risks, given their impact on the immune system. As research continues, the therapeutic potential of JAK inhibitors is expanding, offering new hope for patients with difficult-to-treat conditions.

A snapshot of the Pipeline JAK Inhibitors Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase Indication RoA Povorcitinib Incyte Corporation Phase III Hidradenitis suppurativa; Vitiligo Oral Ritlecitinib Pfizer Phase III Ulcerative colitis; Vitiligo Oral CPL409116 Celon Pharma Phase II Rheumatoid arthritis Oral ATI-2138 Aclaris Therapeutics Phase II Atopic dermatitis Oral Golidocitinib Dizal Pharmaceutical Phase II Non-small cell lung cancer Oral AJ1–11095, Ajax Therapeutics, Inc. Phase I Primary Myelofibrosis Oral SDC 1802 Sareum Preclinical Precursor T-cell lymphoblastic leukaemia-lymphoma Oral

JAK Inhibitors Therapeutics Assessment

The JAK inhibitors pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging JAK inhibitors segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration.

Scope of the JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

Key JAK Inhibitors Companies: Incyte Corporation, Celon Pharma, Aclaris Therapeutics, Sareum, AstraZeneca, Incyte Corporation, Ajax Therapeutics, Pfizer, GSK, Dizal Pharmaceutical, Confluence Life Sciences, Celon Pharma, Incyte Corporation, Arcutis Biotherapeutics/Reistone Biopharma, Esker Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, and others.

Key JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Therapies: Povorcitinib, CPL409116, ATI-2138, SDC 1802, AZD 4604, INCB-160058, Research programme: JAK2 inhibitors, Ritlecitinib, Momelotinib, DZD4205 , ATI 2138, CPL 409116, Itacitinib, Ivarmacitinib, ESK 001, Repotrectinib, Rovadicitinib, and others.

Table of Contents

1. JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Report Introduction 2. JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. JAK Inhibitors Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. JAK Inhibitors Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. JAK Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. JAK Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. JAK Inhibitors Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. JAK Inhibitors Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the JAK Inhibitors Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the JAK Inhibitors Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

