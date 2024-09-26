Jake Biscoglio Joins Point32Health's Senior Leadership Team as President of Commercial Markets and Specialty Products

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, has announced the appointment of Jake Biscoglio as president of commercial markets and specialty products. In this role, Biscoglio oversees the organization's commercial market that includes four New England states and national coverage through agreements with United Healthcare. In this role, Jake is responsible for sales and sales operations, product strategy and innovation, strategic business development, and the financial performance of the commercial and specialty business.

Previously, Biscoglio served as senior vice president of commercial market and specialty solutions for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. Jake has served as an advisor to multiple health care organizations and serves as an executive mentor to The UCSF Rosenman Institute, a health accelerator and innovation center at University of California, San Francisco. Before joining Blue Cross, Jake served as vice president and head of business development for Prudential Financial. Prior to that role, Jake held leadership roles in strategy, product, and sales at Cigna and Anthem.

Jake volunteers as an athlete guide for Achilles International, an adaptive sport organization and serves as a board member for the Southington-Cheshire (CT) YMCA and The Mill Foundation for Kids. He holds an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a BA from Providence College.

About Point32Health

Point32Health is a leading not-for-profit health and well-being organization, delivering a better health care experience to our members and the communities we serve, building on the quality of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care.

At Point32Health, we believe that everyone should have equitable access to affordable, high-quality health care, regardless of their age, race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, orientation, gender identity or ability. We offer a diverse range of health plans that help improve the health and wellness of the 2.1 million members we serve. Every day, we work to deliver on our purpose of guiding and empowering healthier lives for everyone.

We are proud that our Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Commercial Combined HMO and POS plans in Massachusetts and Maine, our Exchange HMO plans in Massachusetts and Maine, as well as Tufts Health Plan's Medicaid and Exchange HMO plans, have received full Health Equity Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

