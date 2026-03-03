Jalil López Reaches Career-High No. 9 on Billboard Tropical Airplay Chart with "Más Bella"

MIAMI, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jalil López achieves a new career milestone as his latest single "Más Bella" reaches No. 9 on the Billboard Tropical Airplay chart — marking the highest chart position of his career to date.

The accomplishment is especially meaningful as it surpasses his previous peak of No. 10, earned a decade ago at the start of his music journey with "Princesa Mía." Now, years later, Jalil not only returns to the charts — he breaks his own record.

"Más Bella," the focus track from his EP Metamorfosis, has gained strong radio support across the United States and Puerto Rico, resonating with audiences through its romantic essence and Jalil's unmistakable vocal delivery. The single's steady climb reflects both his artistic evolution and the loyalty of a fan base that has embraced this new chapter in his career.

This milestone represents more than a chart position — it symbolizes resilience, growth, and a powerful comeback. After stepping away from the music industry for several years, Jalil López returns with renewed vision and momentum, proving that passion and perseverance can redefine a career.

Currently, Jalil is on a promotional tour across the United States and Puerto Rico, continuing to connect with media outlets, radio stations, and fans while building on the success of "Más Bella."

With this career-high achievement, Jalil López makes one thing clear: this is not a return — it's a new era.

YOUTUBE LINK - MAS BELLA VIDEO - Jalil Lopez - Más Bella (Official Video)

SOURCE Jalil López