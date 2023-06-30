Jamaican Celebrity, Miss Kitty, Renews Brand Ambassadorship with itel

News provided by

itel

30 Jun, 2023, 10:05 ET

Partnering on Job Creation and Community Activism

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Famed Jamaican radio and TV personality, Miss Kitty, has renewed her partnership with itel, kicking off an exciting new outreach campaign as the company's official brand ambassador. itel's aim is to attract Jamaica's top talent by highlighting the company's commitment to employee experience and social responsibility through its 4Ys Foundation. Together, itel and Miss Kitty, will shine a spotlight on the importance of mental health, personal well-being, and self-care both for life and the workplace. 

Continue Reading
Yoni Epstein (Founding Chairman & CEO, itel) onstage with Miss Kitty during itel’s 2022 end-of-year party
Yoni Epstein (Founding Chairman & CEO, itel) onstage with Miss Kitty during itel’s 2022 end-of-year party

Part of the itel family since 2019, Miss Kitty has been the company's most iconic brand ambassador. As one of the most in-demand broadcasting professionals and a top social media impact creator and entertainment MC, she has helped to bring both public and media attention to the company's hiring campaigns throughout Jamaica. And now, her fun, outgoing personality and distinctly Caribbean flare will support the next phase of company growth as itel prepares to hire thousands of new employees across the region.

"Miss Kitty is a natural fit." explains Melissa von Frankenberg, itel's Chief Marketing Officer, "Her evolving brand has placed increased focus on self-care, mental health, and the importance of being your best self – a message that aligns perfectly with itel's commitment to employee experience and professional development. Her amazing ability to connect with people from all walks of life will support engagement with our current and potential team members." 

Miss Kitty will be working closely with itel to support the organization's engagement and recruitment efforts in both Jamaica and other Caribbean locations by highlighting the unique stories of the company's team members, as well as the company's values of Quality, Integrity, Reliability and Family.

Miss Kitty expressed her delight with the partnership stating that - "itel is an important part of Jamaica's socio-economic landscape. The company's principles align with mine and itel's continued upward trajectory mirrors my ambition of soaring and maximizing one's potential. The sky is indeed the limit. itel's CEO, Yoni Epstein, is to be commended for his visionary approach to transmogrifying the global services sector with many persons and economies throughout the region benefiting as a result."

The partnership kicks off on July 7th with Miss Kitty's annual Blood Drive taking place at itel's Kingston location at 22 Chalmers Avenue. All eligible donors are invited to come out and save lives.

To learn more about itel, visit www.itelinternational.com

SOURCE itel

Also from this source

itel Recognized for its Impressive Growth and Contribution to Job Creation at this Year's GSAJ Awards

itel Once Again Listed as Leader on The IAOP Global Outsourcing 100, Receiving Three out of Four Distinguishing Stars

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.