Jamaican Celebrity, Miss Kitty, Renews Brand Ambassadorship with itel

Partnering on Job Creation and Community Activism

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Famed Jamaican radio and TV personality, Miss Kitty, has renewed her partnership with itel, kicking off an exciting new outreach campaign as the company's official brand ambassador. itel's aim is to attract Jamaica's top talent by highlighting the company's commitment to employee experience and social responsibility through its 4Ys Foundation. Together, itel and Miss Kitty, will shine a spotlight on the importance of mental health, personal well-being, and self-care both for life and the workplace.

Yoni Epstein (Founding Chairman & CEO, itel) onstage with Miss Kitty during itel’s 2022 end-of-year party

Part of the itel family since 2019, Miss Kitty has been the company's most iconic brand ambassador. As one of the most in-demand broadcasting professionals and a top social media impact creator and entertainment MC, she has helped to bring both public and media attention to the company's hiring campaigns throughout Jamaica. And now, her fun, outgoing personality and distinctly Caribbean flare will support the next phase of company growth as itel prepares to hire thousands of new employees across the region.

"Miss Kitty is a natural fit." explains Melissa von Frankenberg, itel's Chief Marketing Officer, "Her evolving brand has placed increased focus on self-care, mental health, and the importance of being your best self – a message that aligns perfectly with itel's commitment to employee experience and professional development. Her amazing ability to connect with people from all walks of life will support engagement with our current and potential team members."

Miss Kitty will be working closely with itel to support the organization's engagement and recruitment efforts in both Jamaica and other Caribbean locations by highlighting the unique stories of the company's team members, as well as the company's values of Quality, Integrity, Reliability and Family.

Miss Kitty expressed her delight with the partnership stating that - "itel is an important part of Jamaica's socio-economic landscape. The company's principles align with mine and itel's continued upward trajectory mirrors my ambition of soaring and maximizing one's potential. The sky is indeed the limit. itel's CEO, Yoni Epstein, is to be commended for his visionary approach to transmogrifying the global services sector with many persons and economies throughout the region benefiting as a result."

The partnership kicks off on July 7th with Miss Kitty's annual Blood Drive taking place at itel's Kingston location at 22 Chalmers Avenue. All eligible donors are invited to come out and save lives.

To learn more about itel, visit www.itelinternational.com

