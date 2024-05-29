Jamaican Mango & Lime Announces Partnership with the Chicago Sky for 2024 WNBA Season

The Heritage Haircare Brand Will Serve as the Team's Official Personal Care Partner

CHICAGO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamaican Mango & Lime, a leading natural hair care brand known for its authentic haircare solutions for consumers with twists, locs, braids, and curls, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Chicago Sky for the 2024 WNBA season. The multi-year partnership solidifies the Black-founded and Black-led haircare brand as the Official Personal Care Partner of the Chicago Sky, marking a significant step forward for both brands in their commitment to community engagement and empowering women.

"We are incredibly excited to join forces with the Chicago Sky for the 2024 WNBA season," said Krystal McNear, Director of Marketing for Jamaican Mango & Lime. "This partnership represents our shared commitment to uplifting women, fostering community engagement, and promoting self-expression through personal care. We look forward to a successful collaboration and making a positive impact both on and off the court."

"We believe that beauty and self-care are integral to self-empowerment," said Rosalind Brumant, Executive Director of Marketing & Sales at Jamaican Mango & Lime. "Partnering with the Chicago Sky allows us to extend our mission of nurturing confidence and celebrating natural beauty to a broader community. We're excited to support the team and their fans with our innovative haircare solutions."

As part of the partnership, Jamaican Mango & Lime will embark on various activations and philanthropic programs throughout the season to engage with fans and support the Chicago Sky's initiatives within the Chicagoland community – the home base for both brands. Highlights of the collaboration include:

Concourse Activations: Jamaican Mango & Lime will host an event on September 6 th for Sneakerhead Night. The activation will bring fans closer to the brand while celebrating important cultural moments and passions shared by the Chicago Sky community.

Jamaican Mango & Lime will host an event on for Sneakerhead Night. The activation will bring fans closer to the brand while celebrating important cultural moments and passions shared by the Chicago Sky community. Brand Ambassador Program: Throughout the regular season, Jamaican Mango & Lime will collaborate with the Chicago Sky to select players as brand ambassadors, fostering a deeper connection between athletes and fans while promoting the values of self-care and empowerment.

Throughout the regular season, Jamaican Mango & Lime will collaborate with the Chicago Sky to select players as brand ambassadors, fostering a deeper connection between athletes and fans while promoting the values of self-care and empowerment. Youth Beauty Clinics: Jamaican Mango & Lime will partner with Sky Cares to organize community beauty clinics for young girls, providing valuable education and resources to empower them to feel confident and embrace their natural beauty.

Jamaican Mango & Lime will partner with Sky Cares to organize community beauty clinics for young girls, providing valuable education and resources to empower them to feel confident and embrace their natural beauty. Small Business Workshop: Jamaican Mango & Lime will serve as an Associate Partner of the Chicago Sky's Beyond Basketball small business workshop, supporting entrepreneurship and economic empowerment within the local community.

Jamaican Mango & Lime will serve as an Associate Partner of the Chicago Sky's Beyond Basketball small business workshop, supporting entrepreneurship and economic empowerment within the local community. Social Media Web Series: Jamaican Mango & Lime will launch a captivating web series on social media platforms, offering behind-the-scenes insights, player spotlights, and exclusive content to engage fans throughout the season.

Jamaican Mango & Lime will launch a captivating web series on social media platforms, offering behind-the-scenes insights, player spotlights, and exclusive content to engage fans throughout the season. Digital Banners: Jamaican Mango & Lime's presence will be amplified through digital banners across various online platforms, ensuring widespread visibility and engagement with the Chicago Sky fanbase.

The Chicago Sky are excited to partner with Jamaican Mango & Lime to unveil new beauty and haircare solutions for our athletes and fans," Alex Teodosi, Chicago Sky's VP Corporate Partnerships said. "Jamaican Mango & Lime's commitment to women's empowerment, self-expression, and community engagement aligns perfectly with Chicago Sky's objective to expand partnerships in relevant categories that align with our mission."

For more information on Jamaican Mango & Lime and its partnership with the Chicago Sky, follow @jamaicanmangoandlime and @chicagosky on social media.

About Jamaican Mango & Lime:

Born in 1992, Jamaican Mango & Lime embraces the authenticity of inspired ingredients from the isle of Jamaican made to elevate your hair. Not just a brand, we are the curators, innovators of loc & twist care. We started a movement to provide haircare for the natural hair community, 30 + 1 years later we are still committed to it. Whether it's locs, twists, braids, or curls, we nurture, protect, and style. We give you the confidence to embrace your unique style, expression, and individualism.

About Chicago Sky:

The 2021 WNBA Champion Chicago Sky are a professional women's basketball team founded in 2005 by principal owner, Michael Alter. The Chicago Sky were the first independently owned women's professional basketball team to join the WNBA and play at the Wintrust Arena. The season runs from May-September. Call 866.SKY.WNBA or visit sky.wnba.com for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT

5WPR

[email protected]

212-999-5585

SOURCE Jamaican Mango & Lime