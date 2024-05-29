Jamaican Mango & Lime Announces Partnership with the Chicago Sky for 2024 WNBA Season
May 29, 2024, 09:00 ET
The Heritage Haircare Brand Will Serve as the Team's Official Personal Care Partner
CHICAGO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamaican Mango & Lime, a leading natural hair care brand known for its authentic haircare solutions for consumers with twists, locs, braids, and curls, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Chicago Sky for the 2024 WNBA season. The multi-year partnership solidifies the Black-founded and Black-led haircare brand as the Official Personal Care Partner of the Chicago Sky, marking a significant step forward for both brands in their commitment to community engagement and empowering women.
"We are incredibly excited to join forces with the Chicago Sky for the 2024 WNBA season," said Krystal McNear, Director of Marketing for Jamaican Mango & Lime. "This partnership represents our shared commitment to uplifting women, fostering community engagement, and promoting self-expression through personal care. We look forward to a successful collaboration and making a positive impact both on and off the court."
"We believe that beauty and self-care are integral to self-empowerment," said Rosalind Brumant, Executive Director of Marketing & Sales at Jamaican Mango & Lime. "Partnering with the Chicago Sky allows us to extend our mission of nurturing confidence and celebrating natural beauty to a broader community. We're excited to support the team and their fans with our innovative haircare solutions."
As part of the partnership, Jamaican Mango & Lime will embark on various activations and philanthropic programs throughout the season to engage with fans and support the Chicago Sky's initiatives within the Chicagoland community – the home base for both brands. Highlights of the collaboration include:
The Chicago Sky are excited to partner with Jamaican Mango & Lime to unveil new beauty and haircare solutions for our athletes and fans," Alex Teodosi, Chicago Sky's VP Corporate Partnerships said. "Jamaican Mango & Lime's commitment to women's empowerment, self-expression, and community engagement aligns perfectly with Chicago Sky's objective to expand partnerships in relevant categories that align with our mission."
For more information on Jamaican Mango & Lime and its partnership with the Chicago Sky, follow @jamaicanmangoandlime and @chicagosky on social media.
About Jamaican Mango & Lime:
Born in 1992, Jamaican Mango & Lime embraces the authenticity of inspired ingredients from the isle of Jamaican made to elevate your hair. Not just a brand, we are the curators, innovators of loc & twist care. We started a movement to provide haircare for the natural hair community, 30 + 1 years later we are still committed to it. Whether it's locs, twists, braids, or curls, we nurture, protect, and style. We give you the confidence to embrace your unique style, expression, and individualism.
About Chicago Sky:
The 2021 WNBA Champion Chicago Sky are a professional women's basketball team founded in 2005 by principal owner, Michael Alter. The Chicago Sky were the first independently owned women's professional basketball team to join the WNBA and play at the Wintrust Arena. The season runs from May-September. Call 866.SKY.WNBA or visit sky.wnba.com for more information.
