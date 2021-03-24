Jambalaya for Breakfast! This Eggy Breakfast Bake is the Perfect Morning Meal

INGREDIENTS

1 Box Tony Chachere's Creole Jambalaya Rice Dinner Mix

1 Pound Andouille Sausage, Sliced

4-6 Eggs

½ Cup Green Onions, Sliced

Stock or Water (According to Package Directions)

1 Teaspoon Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 10 Minutes Cook Time: 30 Minutes Serves: 3-4

Brown Andouille sausage in a large cast iron skillet. Add Tony's Creole Jambalaya Rice Dinner Mix and add liquid to the pan and stir. Bring liquid to a low boil and then reduce to a simmer and place lid or foil on the skillet and bake for 20 minutes and then uncover the skillet and bake for another 5-10 minutes until the rice is fluffy. Once rice is cooked, fluff with a fork and then make 4-6 small holes in the rice mixture and crack an egg into each hole and then sprinkle each egg with Tony's Original Creole Seasoning. Place into oven and cook for 10-12 minutes or until whites of eggs are cooked through. Sprinkle with green onions and serve immediately.

About Tony Chachere's®

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting Tony Chachere's Recipe page. For all of the cooking tips and recipe videos you need, visit Tony Chachere's YouTube page.

SOURCE Tony Chachere's