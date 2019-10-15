James Avery Artisan Jewelry and Whataburger Serve Up a Side of Sterling Silver Fries

The two iconic Texas brands first collaborated in 2017 with the Whataburger Charm, a Texas-shaped charm engraved with the Whataburger Flying W, which sold out in 24 hours. In 2018, the Enamel Whataburger Cup Charm was unveiled. Now, fans can add a side of fries to their collection.

"All good things come in threes, and the latest James Avery Whataburger fry box charm is no exception," said Whataburger Senior Vice President of Retail Mike Sobel. "From our signature Flying W to our distinctive orange-and-white cup, we're proud to add another fan favorite to our sterling silver collection. Be sure to grab the latest charm from our Whatastore and show your Whataburger pride."

The Enamel Whataburger French Fries Charm hits stores today and is a one-of-a-kind, sterling silver charm finished with a hand-painted orange enamel fry box. The charm is $82 and can be purchased at JamesAvery.com, in James Avery stores, Shop.Whataburger.com, select Dillard's stores and Dillards.com.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry® – James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather handbags. James Avery jewelry is designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 92 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville, made of the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

About Whataburger

Whataburger has focused on its fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly customer service since 1950 when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger as a small roadside burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Dobson gave his restaurant a name he hoped to hear customers say every time they took a bite of his made-to-order burgers: "What a burger!" Within the first week, people lined up around the block for his 25 cent, 100 percent beef burgers served on five-inch buns. Today, the company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 830 locations in 10 states with sales of more than $2 billion annually.

Check out the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and follow them on Snapchat, @WhataburgerLife. Stay updated on the latest Whataburger news on our digital newsroom and visit Whataburger.com for more information. Also be sure to customize all your Whataburger cravings using our mobile app available on the App Store or Google Play, or through Whataburger's website.

