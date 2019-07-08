James Avery Artisan Jewelry announces Austin area expansion

KERRVILLE, Texas, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry announced last week they purchased property to expand the company's Austin presence. The property, in Cedar Park along U.S. 183A, will feature a nearly 35,000 square foot office building with a planned opening in the summer of 2021.

"We have been renting space in the Austin area for the past 10 years, predominantly for most of our company IT operations and staff," said Paul Zipp, James Avery's chief financial officer. "After renting offices all this time, it makes financial sense for us to purchase property and build. However, our corporate offices will remain in Kerrville, as they have for the past 65 years."

James Avery Artisan Jewelry IT, regional retail support, a Customer Service call center and human resources support teams work out of the current location at Tower of the Hills office complex on Research Boulevard. These teams are co-located between Austin and Kerrville.

James Avery anticipates growth in both Kerrville and Austin to meet ongoing business needs. The original Kerrville headquarters, paired with the Austin expansion, will attract and retain top talent company-wide.

"As we grow, we continually evaluate our workforce needs to ensure we provide quality jewelry designs our Customers have come to expect," said Zipp. "Our Austin expansion will not negatively affect James Avery's Kerrville jobs – we are growing here as well, and continue to add new positions and expanded facilities."

The company employs more than 3000 corporate, retail and manufacturing Associates – approximately 1100 Associates work in the Hill Country with nearly 700 employed in Kerrville. Associates currently located in northwest Austin will move to Cedar Park which is projected to office roughly 100 positions. All Craftsman centers will remain in Kerrville, Comfort, Fredericksburg and Hondo. The James Avery headquarters and Visitor's Center and Store is located at 145 Avery Road in Kerrville, Texas.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather wallets – designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 89 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and in 28 additional states, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in four Texas workshops— one each in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

