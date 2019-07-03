James Avery Artisan Jewelry opening soon at The Shops at Dove Creek

KERRVILLE, Texas, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the upcoming opening of its new store on Wednesday, July 17 in San Antonio at The Shops at Dove Creek. To celebrate the opening, visitors may enter a drawing for a chance to win one of 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 or $500.

James Avery Vice President of Real Estate and Development Howell Ridout says, "We are excited to open a new store in this growing part of San Antonio and offer guests the opportunity to experience the inspiration, meaning and craftsmanship that goes into creating James Avery jewelry close to home."

The Shops at Dove Creek James Avery jewelry store is under the direction of Manager Claudia Miller and is located near 1604 and Potranco at 415 West Loop 1604 South, Suite 132 next to Old Navy. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather wallets – designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 89 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

About the Drawings – Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted July 17 through July 27. Hourly drawings July 27, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. during the Grand Opening celebration at The Shops at Dove Creek James Avery jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift card promotion.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry

