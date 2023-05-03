James Avery Artisan Jewelry Opens Newest Store in Wylie, TX

KERRVILLE, Texas, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, is excited to announce the opening of its latest store in Wylie. The new store is located at the Woodbridge Crossing shopping center at 3400 West FM 544, Ste. 608, Wylie, Texas 75098.

Guests can expect a warm and inviting shopping experience with complimentary in-store services, available at all James Avery stores, like jewelry cleaning and charm soldering.

"Wylie is a vibrant community with a small-town feel that happens to be one of the fastest growing areas in Texas. We're excited to be a part of the community and open our first James Avery store here," says James Avery CEO John McCullough. "This location is convenient for our customers with a wide variety of retailers at this location and with easy access from FM 544, McCreary Road and Springwell Road."

The new store opens today, and visitors are invited to register for a gift card giveaway. During the grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 20, there will be drawings for 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 and $500. Additionally, the first 100 guests will receive a gift with purchase.

"We are excited to welcome guests to our new store in Woodbridge Crossing, and we can't wait for them to shop some of our customer-favorite designs," says store manager Kathy Kolls. "We are opening just in time for last-minute Mother's Day shopping and will have dedicated displays full of gifts for Mom—including designs to celebrate her family, faith and much more."

The store's hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. Store Manager Kathy Kolls and her team are ready to welcome customers to shop in the new store or use the Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 120 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, over 250 Dillard's locations and at Dillards.com and at 38 Von Maur locations and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

Follow us @jamesavery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn, as well as @jamesaveryjewelry on TikTok for new releases, trends and behind the scenes.

Drawing Details

Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: 24 $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards, and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted May 3 through May 20. Hourly drawings on May 20 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the grand opening celebration at the Woodbridge Crossing James Avery Artisan Jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person, per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win; however, if prize is not claimed within 14 days of drawing, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift promotion.

