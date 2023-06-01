James Avery Artisan Jewelry Relocates Store in Southside San Antonio

KERRVILLE, Texas, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, is pleased to announce the relocation of its store in the Southside of San Antonio. The store will move from the City Base shopping center to its new location across the street near Ross in the Brooks Corner shopping center at 3143 SE Military Drive, Ste. 135, San Antonio, Texas 78223.

"San Antonio is one of our largest and most vibrant retail markets, and we are grateful to be a part of the Southside community for 13 years now," said James Avery Chief Product and Revenue Officer Karina Dolgin. "The Brooks Corner store is still conveniently located within the neighborhood, across the street from our previous location at City Base and has an additional 1,765 square feet of space for our team to interact with our customers and showcase our variety of designs."

Our team has worked hard to ensure that our new, bigger location is just as warm and inviting for our customers as the previous store. From brighter lighting and floor-length mirrors to larger display cases and easily accessible parking, the new location has been selected to make it easier for customers to find what they're looking for.

"We would like to thank our customers for their continued loyalty since we first opened our doors in 2010, and we hope that they will visit us at our new location soon," said Store Manager James Bell. "We are committed to providing customers with an exceptional shopping experience as they explore our beautiful, hand-crafted designs."

The new store opens today, and visitors are invited to register for a gift card giveaway. During the grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 10, there will be drawings for 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 and $500. Additionally, the first 100 guests will receive a gift with purchase.

The store's hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. Store Manager James Bell and his team are ready to welcome customers to shop in the new store or use the Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 120 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, over 250 Dillard's locations and at Dillards.com and at 38 Von Maur locations and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

Follow us @jamesavery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn, as well as @jamesaveryjewelry on TikTok for new releases, trends and behind the scenes.

Drawing Details

Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: 24 $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards, and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted June 1 through June 10. Hourly drawings on June 10 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the grand opening celebration at the Brooks Corner James Avery Artisan Jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person, per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win; however, if prize is not claimed within 14 days of drawing, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift promotion

