James Avery Discovery Center and Store now open at The Arboretum

KERRVILLE, Texas, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the opening of its new Discovery Center and Store in Austin at The Arboretum.

"We look forward to sharing an enhanced shopping experience with our Austin customers in our newest Discovery Center and Store," James Avery Manager of Strategic Initiatives Lindsey Avery Tognietti said. "The Arboretum provides a bigger and brighter environment to shop and a wider variety of James Avery designs."

This store features new and elevated displays and offers the Avery Handbag Collection, embossable leather goods, a Create Your Own Art Glass charm station, special-edition Designs from our Archives and a convenient Buy Online Pick-up In Store drive through window.

The new store opens today, and visitors are invited to register for the gift card drawing. During the grand opening celebration Saturday, March 7 there will be drawings for 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 or $500. The first 300 guests receive a gift with purchase.

The Arboretum Discovery Center and Store is under direction of Manager Colleen Ellison. The new location opens today at 9777 Great Hills Trail, Austin, Texas 78759, on the corner of Great Hills Trail and Arboretum Boulevard. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather handbags. James Avery jewelry is designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 89 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston, Army and Air Force Exchange Service locations at Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville, made of the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

About the Drawings – Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted February 26 through March 7. Hourly drawings March 7, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. during the Grand Opening Celebration at James Avery Artisan Jewelry store at The Arboretum. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win; however, if prize is not claimed within 14 days of drawing, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift card promotion.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry

Related Links

http://JamesAvery.com

