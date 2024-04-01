James Avery Showcases New Designs and Family Tradition This Mother's Day

Granddaughter of founder featured in campaign celebrating motherhood

KERRVILLE, Texas, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry is celebrating the launch of its Mother's Day Collection during its 70th year by featuring Lindsey Avery Tognietti, James Avery's granddaughter, in its new campaign. The mom to three is the family-owned company's director of customer service and marketing communication, carrying on the family legacy with the Texas-based company.

James Avery Artisan Jewelry Mother's Day 2024 New Designs Lindsey Avery Tognietti and son, Granddaughter of founder James Avery

"In 1954, my grandad began designing jewelry in my great-grandmother's garage – and she never stopped encouraging him to pursue his dream. Her support has had a lasting ripple effect in contributing to the company's success," said Tognietti. "I feel incredibly fortunate to be part of this legacy alongside our wonderful associates as we continue crafting jewelry for all the mother figures in our lives."

The new Mother's Day Collection features more than 40 hand-crafted designs including charms, rings, gemstone necklaces, artful statement pieces and the company's second Dr PepperÒ Charm.

"This Mother's Day, we are bringing forward new designs that celebrate all of the mothers and mother figures in our lives," said Sarah Herr, vice president of merchandising and design. "Our Designers were inspired by the beautiful nature surrounding us in the Hill Country as well as by the people they love, and we're happy to share this with our customers."

One new design is a sweet ode to the company's Texas roots – the Country Mom Charm. Available in sterling silver and 14K gold, the charm features a pair of cowboy boots in motion along with dancing florals. For a pop of color, the Enamel Floral Mom Charm will brighten her life as much as she brightens yours with hand-enameled flowers beneath Mom in script. Both designs, like many others in the new collection, are engravable. Add a special date, sweet symbol, initials or one of her favorite sayings to personalize her gift.

