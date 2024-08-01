James Hardie and the Pro Football Hall of Fame Team Up to Build a Home for a Canton Area Family

James Hardie sponsored the construction of the Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio project as part of the countdown to the inaugural James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, a new PGA TOUR Champions event that will tee off in the spring of 2025 featuring legends of golf and football. Habitat for Humanity is one of three cornerstone charity partners of the new event.

The Shoups' affordable 1,300 square-foot, four-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath ranch home, which is slated to be completed in the fall, will feature Hardie® siding and trim to help ensure the home can stand the test of time.

"Today is an example of our commitment to leverage the combination of football and golf, as well as our partners anchored to this exciting new tournament to create more resilient communities," said Aaron Erter, Chief Executive Officer, James Hardie. "We've supported Habitat for Humanity for years in service of our purpose, Building a Better Future for All™, and we're honored to help them fulfill their vision to ensure everyone, including the Shoup family, have a decent place to live."

Erter and Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter helped raise the walls along with Pro Football Hall of Fame members who have committed to play in the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational next year.

"The Pro Football Hall of Fame has been proud to call Canton home for more than 60 years," said Jim Porter, President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "We're humbled so many of our members joined us to start construction of the Shoup family's new home while enhancing our community. We're also excited about the possibilities to create even more impact in Canton, and beyond, as part of our new partnership with James Hardie."

The inaugural James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will take place March 31 to April 6, 2025, at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla. The unique tournament will feature a field of 78 PGA TOUR Champions players playing alongside 26 football legends on Friday and Saturday of the event, before a final round featuring only the Champions Tour players. The three-day tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel, available in 175+ countries via more than 20 broadcast partners.

For more information about James Hardie's support of Habitat for Humanity International or the company's products, visit JamesHardie.com.

Visit JamesHardieInvitational.com for more information about the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational and follow @JamesHardieInvitational on Instagram and @JamesHardieInv on X [formerly Twitter] for tournament updates and player commitments.

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie is the North American leader in fiber cement exterior design solutions. Hardie® products offer long lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. As the #1 producer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions in the United States, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Hardie® products are non-combustible and stand up to weather and time while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 3,700 employees in North America.

About the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Located in Canton, Ohio, the birthplace of the National Football League, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution with the Mission to Honor the Greatest of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values, & Celebrate Excellence Together.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. AAM accreditation is national recognition for the museum's commitment to excellence and the highest professional standards of museum operation and public service.

Hundreds of thousands of fans from across the globe travel to Canton annually to experience an inspirational, interactive museum that chronicles America's most popular sport. Fans can also enjoy the Hall of Fame Store at the Hall, and online at profootballhof.com/store, for merchandise from all 32 NFL clubs plus the Hall of Fame. Proceeds from the Store support the Hall's Mission.

About Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio

Serving Stark, Carroll, Tuscarawas, Harrison, and Jefferson Counties, Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio is driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live. People partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and purchase the homes with an affordable zero interest mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering, or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, Habitat empowers. To learn more, visit habitateco.org.

About PGA TOUR Champions

PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 35 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. PGA TOUR Champions' mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at PGATOUR.com, on Facebook, on Twitter (@ChampionsTour), on Instagram (@pgatourchampions) and on TikTok (pgatourchampions).

All events are televised in the United States on Golf Channel, the exclusive cable-television partner of PGA TOUR Champions. Internationally, PGA TOUR Champions coverage is available in more than 170 countries and territories via 22 media partners.

