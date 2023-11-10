James Hardie Building Products, Expands Hardie™ Honors Rebate Program and Unveils "The Military Salute" Giveaway

Hardie™ Honors Rebate Program Expands to U.S. Armed Forces, veterans, and Gold Star Families to Qualify for Exclusive Savings on Hardie® Siding and Trim Products. "The Military Salute" giveaway winner's home will be re-sided with Hardie® siding from the Magnolia Home | James Hardie Collection.

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Building Products Inc. (James Hardie), the North American leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of the Hardie™ Honors rebate program to members of the U.S. Armed Forces, veterans, and Gold Star Families in the United States.

Earlier this year, James Hardie introduced the Hardie™ Honors rebate program to honor the dedication and sacrifice of firefighters and other first responders by providing exclusive rebates on Hardie® siding and trim products. The program is designed to help better protect the homes of first responders who serve and protect our communities and can make a significant impact in the lives of these local heroes. James Hardie is now expanding the rebate program to members of the U.S. Armed Forces, veterans, and Gold Star Families.

Building on the success of Hardie™ Honors and to provide heartfelt recognition and support to U.S. military and veterans, James Hardie is launching "The Military Salute" giveaway; an opportunity for members of the U.S. Armed Forces, veterans, and Gold Star Families to enter for a chance to have their home re-sided with Hardie® siding from the Magnolia Home | James Hardie Collection. Magnolia Home and its founders Chip and Joanna Gaines are pleased to be a part of such an important cause.

Hardie® siding products are Engineered for Climate® to provide optimal performance for each region's climate conditions. Ultra-durable Hardie® fiber cement products are fire-resistant and help protect homes from severe weather, moisture, heat, rain, and high winds. Utilizing Hardie® siding products may help lower insurance premiums through having informed conversations with one's individual insurance agent.

"Every day, military personnel, veterans and their families make sacrifices to keep our country and communities safe," said Sean Gadd, President of James Hardie North America. "We're excited to recognize the sacrifices of the military community and to say, 'thank you' for their dedication by extending our exclusive savings program and offering a chance to win a home re-side project featuring the Magnolia Home and James Hardie Collection."

Starting November 10, 2023 through December 10, 2023, members of the U.S. Armed Forces, veterans, and Gold Star Families can enter "The Military Salute" giveaway by following @JamesHardie on Instagram or Twitter, posting a photo of their home using #HardieSweepstakes and tagging @JamesHardie and then visiting www.jameshardie.com/military-salute to complete their submission. There is no purchase necessary to enter or win. Further eligibility restrictions apply. See Official Rules for details at www.jameshardie.com/military-salute.

James Hardie encourages all members of the U.S. Armed Forces, veterans, and Gold Star Families to take advantage of the exclusive Hardie™ Honors product rebate program as a token of appreciation for their unwavering commitment to protecting our country and communities.

Visit www.jameshardie.com/military-salute to learn more.

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie is the North American leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions. Hardie® products offer long lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. As the #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Hardie® products are non-combustible and stand up to weather and time while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture, and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 3,000 employees across operations in North America.

For more information and media resources, visit JamesHardie.com and JamesHardie.com/about-us/media-resources.

About the Magnolia Home

Magnolia is a Waco, Texas-based home and lifestyle brand founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines. What started in 2003 as a tiny home decor shop has since evolved into a national portfolio of businesses spanning retail, media, hospitality and real estate, including Magnolia Market at the Silos, Magnolia Journal, Magnolia Table, Magnolia Network -- a joint venture between the Gaineses and Warner Bros. Discovery -- and Silos Baking Co., among others.

