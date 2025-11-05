TimberTech Unveils New Privacy Screen and Railing Options to Revolutionize Outdoor Living

These new offerings strengthen the brand's commitment to combining superior aesthetics with advanced functionality for both homeowners and contractors alike. The product lineup addresses growing market demands for streamlined railing installation processes and enhanced privacy solutions as homeowners create backyard retreats.

Advantage Rail from TimberTech is a revolutionary new composite railing option that offers unmatched installation efficiency for contractors with its patent-pending SPEEDLoc Technology. A snap-on bottom rail and side-loading balusters allow for faster installation while maintaining optimal baluster spacing. Advantage Rail requires 25% fewer fasteners than leading competitors, streamlining installation for professionals and reducing time on the job. For homeowners, its design features a premium wood-look with hidden hardware, rattle-free construction and color-matched fasteners plus a 25-year limited product warranty and 25-year fade & stain warranty—all at a competitive price point.

Impression Privacy Screen is a first-of-its-kind privacy screen solution that provides both decorative screening and functional railing together in one system, offering homeowners a seamless look. An expansion of TimberTech's existing award-winning railing line, Impression Rail Express®, Impression Privacy Screen is engineered to work together as a unified system and has been wind-load tested for durability so homeowners can have the cohesive look they want with the performance they need. Its sleek aluminum design complements a range of outdoor styles and is non-combustible which is increasingly important in wildfire-prone regions.

Fulton Rail is now available nationwide after its successful regional release earlier this year. This steel railing expands the TimberTech metal railing offering, bringing enhanced fire-resistant solutions to outdoor spaces across the country. Fulton Rail is constructed for durability, offering homeowners and contractors a reliable, non-combustible product that easily fits modern outdoor living needs.

"Our latest product launches underscore what the TimberTech brand stands for – customer-driven innovation," said Jon Skelly, President – AZEK/TimberTech Residential. "Advantage Rail and Impression Privacy Screen aren't just new additions—they're intentional investments in what our customers have asked for: products that are easier to install, offer design versatility, and perform for years to come. Every innovation we deliver is grounded in listening to our customers and raising the standard for premium outdoor living products."

All three products will begin shipping in January 2026, with nationwide availability through TimberTech's established dealer and distribution network. The products were unveiled to our customers at our dealer summit this week where they received positive feedback. The launches coincide with the company's exhibition at the International Builders' Show in February 2026, where the products will be featured prominently.

The expanded TimberTech portfolio reinforces its leadership position in the outdoor living market by offering solutions that combine durability, premium aesthetics, resilience, and installation efficiency.

For more information on TimberTech products, visit www.timbertech.com.

About TimberTech

TimberTech, a brand under the James Hardie portfolio (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX) (JHI), is a leading manufacturer of premium composite and PVC decking and railing solutions. James Hardie is the industry leader in exterior home and outdoor living solutions, with a portfolio that includes fiber cement, fiber gypsum, composite and PVC decking and railing products. Our family of trusted brands includes Hardie®, TimberTech®, AZEK® Exteriors, Versatex®, fermacell®, and StruXure®.

With over 8,000 employees, JHI boasts 31 operating sites, 6 recycling facilities, and 6 research and development centers globally. Powered by a dynamic workforce, we're united by our purpose of Building a Better Future for All™ through sustainable innovation, a Zero Harm culture, and a commitment to empowering our people and communities.

For more information, visit www.jameshardie.com.

