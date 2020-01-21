James Hardie Building Products Inc. Expands Distribution of its HardieBacker® Cement Board with HydroDefense™ Technology

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Building Products Inc., the world leader in fiber cement technology, will showcase its latest innovation, HardieBacker® Cement Board with HydroDefense™ Technology, at The International Surface Event (TISE) in Las Vegas, January 27-30.

(PRNewsfoto/James Hardie Building Products )

HardieBacker® Cement Board with HydroDefense™ Technology provides the unmatched strength, ease of use and excellent tile adhesion you've come to expect from the most preferred brand of backer board* by professionals—now with a waterproof composition throughout the board. Passing the ANSI A118.10 test for waterproofness, this first to the market innovation for cement backer board delivers a high-performance product that is easy to use. With expanded distribution to outlets like Lowe's and The Home Depot, HardieBacker® Cement Board with HydroDefense™ Technology is now available nationwide to builders, contractors and homeowners alike.

"Innovation is at the forefront of our business and the HardieBacker® Cement Board with HydroDefense™ Technology demonstrates our dedication to delivering exceptional performance and durability to our customers, and in this case, the assurance of waterproof in wet areas," said Sean Gadd, chief commercial officer for James Hardie Building Products. "James Hardie is committed to providing valuable solutions to our customers through the innovation of products that offer the best performance while taking less install time and protection at the highest quality possible."

HardieBacker® Cement Board with HydroDefense™ Technology enables quicker installs to help complete jobs with confidence and without compromise to quality. It permits time savings by allowing installers to skip the step of applying waterproof coating across the entire board surface area. Rather, simply waterproof the joints and fasteners† before moving on to the next project. HardieBacker® Cement Board with HydroDefense™ Technology cuts easily and quickly with minimal dust and debris.

Connect with James Hardie product and industry experts at TISE booth 4919 to learn more about the company's latest innovations, January 27-30 in Las Vegas.

About James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie is the global leader in fiber cement technology, and has been furthering founder James Hardie's innovative, entrepreneurial legacy around the world for more than 125 years. The brand invented fiber cement siding products in the early 1980s as a durable, low-maintenance alternative to wood and vinyl. James Hardie products combine innovation and versatility to offer a variety of design possibilities, matched with specific performance attributes relative to the climate where the product is being used. Currently installed on more than eight million homes in North America**, James Hardie has earned a favorable reputation within the industry and has been specified in some of the country's most prestigious projects. For more information, visit jameshardie.com.

*According to the 2019 Tile and Stone Installation Contractor Market Study conducted by Clear Seas Research in partnership with the NTCA and TILE Magazine.

†Some application areas, such as shower pans, may require additional waterproofing. Refer to local building code requirements.

**Estimate based on sales volume and average house size.

Agency Contact:

Lauren Murray

lauren.murray@bvk.com

(414) 247.2173

SOURCE James Hardie Building Products Inc.

Related Links

https://www.jameshardie.com

