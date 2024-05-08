James Hardie celebrates opening of its manufacturing facility in Westfield, Massachusetts

WESTFIELD, Mass., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Building Products Inc. (James Hardie), together with local elected officials, today celebrated the ribbon cutting and grand opening of the James Hardie Westfield manufacturing plant.

The 200,000 square foot site, formerly owned and operated by National Envelope Company, commenced operations in January 2024. The $50M investment in the world-class facility will employ up to 65 full-time employees and be utilized by James Hardie to apply its ColorPlus® Technology proprietary pre-finish coatings to Hardie® fiber cement siding products.

"We are incredibly excited to solidify our presence in the Northeast with our new Westfield facility," James Hardie North America President Sean Gadd said. "James Hardie siding is engineered specifically to withstand the severe Northeast weather, so having a site in the region will be extremely impactful for us while furthering the economic development of the Hampden County community. We are grateful to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the City of Westfield for their support and partnership in seeing this important project come to fruition."

The James Hardie Westfield plant, located on Turnpike Industrial Road, will operate a world-class coating line for James Hardie's premium siding products, manufactured and shipped via rail from sites across its North American network. Once finished at Westfield, the products will be shipped directly to customers throughout the Northeast.

"The City of Westfield is pleased that James Hardie chose the city as its new location for its siding and finished products line using a formerly vacant facility," said Westfield Mayor Mike McCabe. "It is the essence of what redevelopment is about. We look forward to James Hardie's use of rail transportation and the creation of jobs for our community and wish James Hardie nothing but success in its new home."

"After years of work it is my pleasure to join our community today to celebrate the opening of James Hardie's new factory here in the City of Westfield. The renovation and reutilization of the old National Envelope Company manufacturing site is a testament to the partnership that has been forged between the City of Westfield, the Commonwealth and James Hardie," shared State Senator John Velis (D-Westfield). "It is exactly these types of projects that we want to continue to encourage and foster in the Pioneer Valley to create good paying jobs and economic opportunity for residents across the region."

"It is an exciting time for James Hardie and the local community of Westfield," said Heidi Turner, Plant Manager at James Hardie Westfield. "We strive to be the best community partner possible in the locations where we operate, which enables us to fulfill our purpose of Building a Better Future for All™. To that end, we look forward to creating employment opportunities, partnering with neighborhood businesses and contributing to local philanthropic organizations."

The James Hardie Westfield ribbon-cutting event concluded with a celebratory luncheon for guests and plant employees.

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie is a North American leader in home building products. Hardie® products offer long lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. As the #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Hardie® products are non-combustible and stand up to weather and time while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 3,700 employees in North America.

For more information and media resources visit JamesHardie.com and JamesHardie.com/about-us/media-resources. For investor information, please visit ir.jameshardie.com.au.

