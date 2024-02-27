James Hardie Partners with Habitat for Humanity International to Help Build Climate Resilient Homes in Communities Across the Country

News provided by

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

27 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

James Hardie Newest Corporate Sponsor of 'Habitat Strong' Initiative

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the company's purpose, Building a Better Future for All™, today, James Hardie (NYSE: JHX), one of the world's leading manufacturers of building solutions, expanded its longtime support of Habitat for Humanity International as the newest corporate sponsor of the 'Habitat Strong' program.

'Habitat Strong' was developed in response to the need to build affordable and more climate-resilient homes that can withstand severe weather conditions and natural disasters.
James Hardie will provide its signature fiber cement siding and trim products that are designed to stand the test of time, as well as monetary donations to fund the construction of climate-resilient homes in communities across the country over the next three years.

"We're extremely proud to continue our support of Habitat's vision to create a world where everyone has a decent place to live," said Aaron Erter, Chief Executive Officer, James Hardie. "The new partnership is a natural extension of our purpose, Building a Better Future for All™. This purpose includes efforts to develop resilient building solutions that do right by our shared planet, as well as support communities where our team of more than 5,000 global employees live and work."

For families in areas prone to natural disasters, the 'Habitat Strong' program aims to construct homes with code-plus building practices that meet and exceed the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety's FORTIFIED™ home standard.

"When a disaster strikes, the loss of a home can leave a family at their most vulnerable," said Tolli Love, Chief Development Officer, Habitat for Humanity International. "As global warming and climate change continue to make weather events more frequent and severe, the need for more resilient homes is increasingly apparent. The monetary and product donations from James Hardie will enable local Habitat affiliates across the country to build stronger, more durable homes within their communities. We are grateful for their support of 'Habitat Strong' and are excited about what we will continue to build together."

Since Habitat for Humanity was founded in 1976, the nonprofit has helped 59 million people around the world build or improve a place to call home – including 13.4 million people in 2023 alone. The organization also is working to help millions more improve their housing conditions through training programs and advocacy work driven by Habitat in local communities.

For more information about James Hardie's support of the 'Habitat Strong' program or the company's products, visit www.jameshardie.com

James Hardie Building Products Inc.
James Hardie is the North American leader in home building products. Hardie® products offer long lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. As the #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Hardie® products are non-combustible and stand up to weather and time while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture, and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 5,000 employees worldwide.

For more information and media resources, visit JamesHardie.com and JamesHardie.com/about-us/media-resources. For investor information, please visit ir.jameshardie.com.au.

Connect with James Hardie on social media:

Linkedin.com/JamesHardie 
Instagram.com/JamesHardie 
Facebook.com/JamesHardie 
X [formerly Twitter]

Contact: 
James Hardie 
[email protected]

SOURCE James Hardie Building Products Inc.

Also from this source

JAMES HARDIE AND HOVER HAVE JOINED FORCES TO DELIVER AN INNOVATIVE DIGITAL EXPERIENCE TO VISUALIZE AND SCOPE HOME EXTERIORS

JAMES HARDIE AND HOVER HAVE JOINED FORCES TO DELIVER AN INNOVATIVE DIGITAL EXPERIENCE TO VISUALIZE AND SCOPE HOME EXTERIORS

James Hardie Building Products Inc. (James Hardie), a global leader in exterior building products, and Hover, the technology company that transforms...
James Hardie Returns to NAHB International Builders' Show® in Las Vegas with Focus on Building a Better Future for All™

James Hardie Returns to NAHB International Builders' Show® in Las Vegas with Focus on Building a Better Future for All™

James Hardie Building Products Inc. (James Hardie), a leader in North American home building products, is set to return to the National Association...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Licensing

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.