James Hardie Partners with Habitat for Humanity International to Help Build Climate Resilient Homes in Communities Across the Country

James Hardie Newest Corporate Sponsor of 'Habitat Strong' Initiative

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the company's purpose, Building a Better Future for All™, today, James Hardie (NYSE: JHX), one of the world's leading manufacturers of building solutions, expanded its longtime support of Habitat for Humanity International as the newest corporate sponsor of the 'Habitat Strong' program.

'Habitat Strong' was developed in response to the need to build affordable and more climate-resilient homes that can withstand severe weather conditions and natural disasters.

James Hardie will provide its signature fiber cement siding and trim products that are designed to stand the test of time, as well as monetary donations to fund the construction of climate-resilient homes in communities across the country over the next three years.

"We're extremely proud to continue our support of Habitat's vision to create a world where everyone has a decent place to live," said Aaron Erter, Chief Executive Officer, James Hardie. "The new partnership is a natural extension of our purpose, Building a Better Future for All™. This purpose includes efforts to develop resilient building solutions that do right by our shared planet, as well as support communities where our team of more than 5,000 global employees live and work."

For families in areas prone to natural disasters, the 'Habitat Strong' program aims to construct homes with code-plus building practices that meet and exceed the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety's FORTIFIED™ home standard.

"When a disaster strikes, the loss of a home can leave a family at their most vulnerable," said Tolli Love, Chief Development Officer, Habitat for Humanity International. "As global warming and climate change continue to make weather events more frequent and severe, the need for more resilient homes is increasingly apparent. The monetary and product donations from James Hardie will enable local Habitat affiliates across the country to build stronger, more durable homes within their communities. We are grateful for their support of 'Habitat Strong' and are excited about what we will continue to build together."

Since Habitat for Humanity was founded in 1976, the nonprofit has helped 59 million people around the world build or improve a place to call home – including 13.4 million people in 2023 alone. The organization also is working to help millions more improve their housing conditions through training programs and advocacy work driven by Habitat in local communities.

