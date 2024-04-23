James Hardie Extends Invitations to Pro Football Legends to Compete in Unique New PGA TOUR Champions Event

Sapp and Barber are two of 26 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who will compete alongside a field of 78 PGA TOUR Champions at the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational that will be hosted at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla., March 31 – April 6, 2025. The three-day tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel.

"We were thrilled to receive commitments from Warren and Rondé – two exceptional football players, golfers and community advocates – to compete in the inaugural James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational," said Aaron Erter, CEO, James Hardie. "We're looking forward to filling out the rest of our team of Pro Football Hall of Fame legends for the tournament in the coming months, as well as continuing to deliver on our purpose of 'Building A Better Future for All™' – in collaboration with tournament's cornerstone charities, Habitat for Humanity International, First Tee and Boca Raton Regional Hospital."

Born in Orlando, Fla., Warren Sapp was Tampa's first pick during the first round of the 1995 draft, after a stellar collegiate career at the University of Miami. Sapp was a cornerstone of a Tampa defense with Barber that helped them win their first championship – he is one of only three players whose number has been retired by the franchise. Sapp was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013 in his first year of eligibility.

After being selected in the third round of the 1997 draft from the University of Virginia, Rondé Barber played his entire 16-year career in Tampa where he infuriated wide receivers as a defensive back and leader of one the greatest football defenses of all time. He is still Tampa's all-time interceptions leader and one of only two members of football's 40/20 club (40+ interceptions, 20+ quarterback sacks). Barber was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023. Since retiring from football, Barber has fueled his passion for golf where he's honed his skills as a low single-digit handicap, and also serves as the General Chairman of the Valspar Championship, PGA TOUR event in Tampa.

Visit JamesHardieInvitational.com for more information about the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational and follow @JamesHardieInvitational on Instagram and @JamesHardieInv on X [formerly Twitter] for tournament updates and player commitments.

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie is America's leader in home building products. Hardie® products offer long lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. As the #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions in the U.S., James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Hardie® products are non-combustible and stand up to weather and time while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture, and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 5,000 employees worldwide.

For more information and media resources, visit JamesHardie.com and JamesHardie.com/about-us/media-resources. For investor information, please visit ir.jameshardie.com.au.

About PGA TOUR Champions

PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 35 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour's mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at PGATOUR.com , on Facebook , on X [formerly Twitter] (@ChampionsTour), on Instagram (@pgatourchampions) and on TikTok (pgatourchampions).

All events are televised in the United States on Golf Channel, the exclusive cable-television partner of PGA TOUR Champions. Internationally, PGA TOUR Champions coverage is available in more than 170 countries and territories via 22 media partners.

About the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Located in Canton, Ohio, the birthplace of the National Football League, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution with the Mission to Honor the Greatest of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values, & Celebrate Excellence Together.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. AAM accreditation is national recognition for the museum's commitment to excellence and the highest professional standards of museum operation and public service.

Hundreds of thousands of fans from across the globe travel to Canton annually to experience an inspirational, interactive museum that chronicles America's most popular sport. Fans can also enjoy the Hall of Fame Store at the Hall, and online at www.profootballhof.com/store , for merchandise from all 32 NFL clubs plus the Hall of Fame. Proceeds from the Store support the Hall's Mission.

SOURCE James Hardie Building Products Inc.