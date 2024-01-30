James Hardie Returns to NAHB International Builders' Show® in Las Vegas with Focus on Building a Better Future for All™

The largest home siding company in North America set to showcase cutting-edge products, commitment to communities, sustainability and personalized design

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Building Products Inc. (James Hardie), a leader in North American home building products, is set to return to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builders' Show® (IBS) in Las Vegas from February 27 to February 29, 2024, and will showcase a variety of products and initiatives that deliver on the company's purpose, Building a Better Future for All™.

"We are excited to return to IBS for another year to showcase our commitment and support for the homebuilding industry through our innovative products that are Engineered for Climate®," said Sean Gadd, President of James Hardie North America.

The prestigious tradeshow event, which gathers professionals from the construction and building segment will serve as a platform for James Hardie to highlight its dedication to superior quality, durability, reliability, and sustainability. Key touchpoints at James Hardie's approx. 7,000 square foot village at IBS (booth numbers C4507 and P30) include:

Superior Quality, Durability and Reliability

The exterior of a home is often the first line of defense against extreme weather conditions and natural disasters. Hardie® products are non-combustible and are Engineered for Climate® to help protect homes from damage resulting from extreme weather, fire, pests, and water. IBS attendees will be able to view demonstrations of the ultra-durable Hardie® products withstanding some of the most extreme elements, including fire and water.

Commitment to Communities

James Hardie will proudly present details on its multi-pronged investment to achieve its purpose of Building a Better Future for All™.

The Hardie™ Honors rebate program is designed to better protect the homes of those who serve and protect our communities and country. First responders, veterans, active military, and Gold Star families now qualify for exclusive rebates on Hardie® siding and trim products, which can make a significant impact in the lives of these local heroes.

Another initiative showcasing the company's commitment to communities is a new global community-oriented partnership that will be announced on the first day of IBS and be featured within the James Hardie booth space. Stay tuned for details.

Sustainability

During IBS, James Hardie will share details on its work with leading U.S. home builders to construct three unique, sustainable, and future-ready homes. Hardie® products are durable and resilient by design, with low maintenance requirements, which helps reduce the embodied carbon content of a building or home over its lifecycle. While reflecting widely different architectural styles, all three homes are located across northern regions of the U.S., and the builders are using the HZ5® products, part of the Hardie™ Zone system that provides optimal performance based on local climate. These products are designed to withstand freezing temperatures, extreme seasonal temperature variation, and snow and ice. The homes are true testaments to the versatility of Hardie® products in both design and performance, with resilience to endure and support a sustainable future.

Innovation and Personalized Design

James Hardie continues to lead with innovation and personalized design for exterior solutions, with a focus on driving demand and preference with homeowners. This is one of the many reasons James Hardie's 2024 Color of the Year – Mountain Sage – as well as other colors and products will be on full display at the booth. The captivating green hue was carefully selected based on input from industry experts, combined with data and insights uncovered from James Hardie's comprehensive Homeowners Survey1 and consumer trends.

Visitors to the James Hardie booth may use the HOVER® Design Studio, James Hardie's visualizer app, to envision how Mountain Sage and other colors could come to life on their home exterior projects. Kiosks displaying HOVER® Design Studio will be available for attendees to experience the personalized design features that James Hardie offers.

Making a reintroduction at the James Hardie International Builders' Show booth is Hardie® Artisan Lap siding, a sleek, striking profile bringing a fresh look to traditional lap siding that casts gorgeous shadow lines and folds perfectly into mitered corners. Its distinctive thickness delivers the look of luxury with the same high-performance durability of other Hardie® fiber cement products. Starting in January 2024, trade professionals and homeowners alike can use Hardie® Artisan Lap siding to confidently add sophistication to homes without compromise.

"Our Hardie® Artisan Lap siding adds a distinct elegance to home exteriors, and I couldn't be more pleased to welcome it back to our suite of products," Gadd said.

Following its exciting unveiling last year, the Magnolia Home | James Hardie Collection is making a highly anticipated return and will be on full display. This exclusive collection of exterior products is curated by Joanna Gaines herself and features 16 ColorPlus® Technology finishes in a variety of siding styles and textures to help homeowners transform their exterior with confidence.

For more information and the latest from James Hardie, visit booths C4507 and P30 at the International Builders' Show. Media members can book a scheduled appointment and request interviews with James Hardie representatives by emailing [email protected]. To explore products and more, visit JamesHardie.com.

Source: The James Hardie Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. homeowners of single family or multi-family homes between October 4 and October 12, 2021.

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie is the North American leader in home building products. Hardie® products offer long lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. As the #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Hardie® products are non-combustible and stand up to weather and time while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture, and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 5,000 employees worldwide.

For more information and media resources, visit JamesHardie.com and JamesHardie.com/about-us/media-resources. For investor information, please visit ir.jameshardie.com.au.

