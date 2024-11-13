James Hardie, Pro Football Hall of Fame and PGA TOUR Champions Team Up with Seminole Ridge High School Students to Build Home for Florida Family

James Hardie is sponsoring the construction of the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County project as part of the countdown to the inaugural James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, a PGA TOUR Champions event featuring the legends of golf and football, that will be hosted in Boca Raton next spring. Habitat for Humanity International is one of three cornerstone charity partners of the new event, including First Tee and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

"Today is an incredible example of the positive and meaningful impact we plan to make in south Florida communities around this new tournament in service of our purpose, Building a Better Future for All™," said Sean Gadd, president of James Hardie North America. "And it's just the beginning – we're excited to do more alongside the legends of golf and football, as well as with community partners like these amazing students from Seminole Ridge High School."

The 1,395 square-foot three-bedroom, two-bath ranch home will feature Hardie® siding and trim to help ensure the home can stand the test of time. Zach Thomas, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023, and Brett Quigley, a PGA TOUR Champions player with six professional victories, both of whom are slated to play in the tournament, worked alongside students at Seminole Ridge High School to install the Hardie™ Weather Barrier on the exterior of the modular family home. The new home will be moved and completed next Spring, as the inaugural tournament tees off at the Old Course at Broken Sound.

Students enrolled in the Weitz Construction Academy at Seminole Ridge High School are taught construction techniques in all trades as they build a real house for Habitat for Humanity in the school's innovative indoor shop, simultaneously teaching them about giving back to their community. The James Hardie sponsored Habitat for Humanity home will be the Academy's 11th home since the program started in 2005.

The inaugural James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will take place March 31 – April 6, 2025, at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Florida. The unique tournament will feature a field of 78 PGA TOUR Champions players playing alongside 26 football legends on Friday and Saturday of the event, before a final round featuring only the PGA TOUR Champions players. The three-day tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel, available in 175+ countries via more than 20 broadcast partners.

For more information about James Hardie's support of Habitat for Humanity International or the company's products, visit JamesHardie.com.

Visit JamesHardieInvitational.com for more information about the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational and follow @JamesHardieInvitational on Instagram and @JamesHardieInv on X [formerly Twitter] for tournament updates and player commitments.

About the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Located in Canton, Ohio, the birthplace of the National Football League, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution with the Mission to Honor the Greatest of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values, & Celebrate Excellence Together.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. AAM accreditation is national recognition for the museum's commitment to excellence and the highest professional standards of museum operation and public service.

Hundreds of thousands of fans from across the globe travel to Canton annually to experience an inspirational, interactive museum that chronicles America's most popular sport. Fans can also enjoy the Hall of Fame Store at the Hall, and online at profootballhof.com/store, for merchandise from all 32 NFL clubs plus the Hall of Fame. Proceeds from the Store support the Hall's Mission.

About Habitat for Humanity Greater Palm Beach County

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County is a 501(c)(3) organization and an affiliate of a global nonprofit, Habitat for Humanity International. Our mission is to bring people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Since 1986, we have built 434 new homes, revitalized 757 existing homes, and partnered with over 1,190 households in need of safe, decent, and affordable housing in Palm Beach County. Habitat homeowners apply to qualify for the program, then help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering, and shopping or donating to any of our five ReStore-Thrift Store & Donation centers, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To discover more, visit habitatgreaterpbc.org and follow us online at @HabitatGPBC.

About PGA Tour Champions

PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers aged 50 and older, including 35 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour's mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at PGATOUR.com, on Facebook, on Twitter (@ChampionsTour), on Instagram (@pgatourchampions) and on TikTok (pgatourchampions).

All events are televised in the United States on Golf Channel, the exclusive cable-television partner of PGA TOUR Champions. Internationally, PGA TOUR Champions coverage is available in more than 170 countries and territories via 22 media partners.

