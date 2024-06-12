James Hardie Teams Up with Habitat for Humanity to Build Climate-Resilient Homes on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Building Products Inc. (James Hardie), the Chicago- based North American leader in fiber cement exterior design solutions today mobilized nearly 50 of its employees to volunteer their time and talents to help in the construction of four new 1,600 sq. ft. Habitat for Humanity homes. Built with Hardie® siding and trim, the new homes will be constructed to stand the test of time in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood in South Chicago.

Habitat for Humanity Chicago is committed to seeing Chicago thrive. By partnering with committed residents and trusted organizations, we help families and communities achieve strength, stability and self-reliance through housing, beautification and development projects. James Hardie CEO Aaron Erter works alongside fellow employee volunteers to build the frames for climate-resilient homes at a Habitat for Humanity event in the company’s hometown. James Hardie recently expanded its longtime support of Habitat for Humanity International as a new corporate sponsor of the Habitat Strong program, developed in response to the need to build affordable homes that can withstand severe weather conditions and natural disasters. James Hardie mobilized nearly 50 of its employees to volunteer their time and talents to help in the construction of four new 1,600 sq. ft. Habitat for Humanity homes. Built with Hardie® siding and trim, the new homes will be constructed to stand the test of time in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood in South Chicago.

Inspired by the company's purpose of Building a Better Future for All™, this volunteer initiative marks the beginning of James Hardie's multi-year corporate sponsorship of Habitat for Humanity International and its 'Habitat Strong' program.

'Habitat Strong' was developed in response to the need to build affordable and more climate- resilient homes that can better withstand severe weather conditions and natural disasters. James Hardie will provide its signature fiber cement siding and trim products that are designed for durability and lasting beauty, as well as monetary donations to fund the construction of climate- resilient homes in communities across the country over the next three years.

"Today was a momentous occasion for our James Hardie team members to give back to our local Chicago community by helping build a beautiful home with durable Hardie® siding and trim products in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood," said Aaron Erter, Chief Executive Officer, James Hardie. "At James Hardie, we believe in the power of community and we're proud to support Habitat for Humanity Chicago and the collective vision to ensure every Chicagoan has a decent place to live."

The volunteer project today built the frames for four Habitat for Humanity homes scheduled to be constructed with Hardie® siding and trim products in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Since Habitat for Humanity was founded in 1976, the nonprofit has helped 59 million people around the world build or improve a place to call home – including 13.4 million people in 2023 alone. The organization also is working to help millions more improve their housing conditions through training programs and advocacy work driven by Habitat for Humanity in local communities.

For more information about James Hardie's support of Habitat for Humanity International and the 'Habitat Strong' program or the company's products, visit JamesHardie.com .

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie is the North American leader in fiber cement exterior design solutions. Hardie® products offer long lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. As the #1 producer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions in the United States, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Hardie® products are non-combustible and stand up to weather and time while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 3,700 employees in North America.

For more information and media resources, visit JamesHardie.com and JamesHardie.com/all-about-james-hardie/media-resources. For investor information, please visit ir.JamesHardie.com.au.

Connect with James Hardie on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X (formerly Twitter)

Contact:

James Hardie

[email protected]

SOURCE James Hardie Building Products Inc.