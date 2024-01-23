James Hardie Teams Up with the Pro Football Hall of Fame to Create Innovative New PGA TOUR Champions Event - Debuting in 2025

James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational Will Support Habitat for Humanity International and First Tee

CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today in the hallowed halls of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, PGA TOUR Champions and James Hardie (NYSE: JHX), a leader in North American home building products, unveiled an innovative new tournament that will pair legends of golf and football.

The inaugural James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will be hosted March 31 – April 6, 2025, at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla. The tournament will feature a field of 78 PGA TOUR Champions players competing for a purse of $2.2 million dollars. Playing alongside the Champions Tour players will be 26 football legends, who will tee it up on Friday and Saturday of the event. The three-day tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel.

"We are thrilled about the possibilities created through our new partnerships with James Hardie and the Pro Football Hall of Fame," said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady. "PGA TOUR Champions features the legends of golf competing each week and this event offers the unique opportunity for them to tee it up alongside iconic football players, creating an unforgettable experience for both players and fans. This event will also have tremendous impact in the south Florida community, especially when you infuse a purpose-driven company like James Hardie into the mix."

James Hardie has committed to a multi-year partnership to serve as the title sponsor of the new event.

"We're filled with anticipation to see the legends of golf and football together on the course, but we're most excited about the possibilities this platform will offer us to activate our purpose, Building A Better Future for All™," said Aaron Erter, Chief Executive Officer, James Hardie. "As part of our commitment to help build more resilient communities, I'm proud to announce Habitat for Humanity International and First Tee will serve as the cornerstone charity partners of the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational. This will allow us to continue our long-standing support of Habitat's vision to ensure everyone has a decent place to live, as well as help kids build the strength of character to weather a lifetime of new challenges through the incredible First Tee life-skills curriculum."

The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will also support the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation as the Official Healthcare Partner of the tournament.

Jim Porter, President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, expressed similar sentiments: "The Pro Football Hall of Fame stands for excellence – and the same can be said of everyone associated with the innovative new tournament. We are proud to join world-class manufacturer James Hardie in bringing together legends from the Hall and PGA TOUR Champions at the renown Old Course at Broken Sound. Knowing that this partnership will benefit Habitat for Humanity and First Tee only adds to the significance of what promises to be an amazing collaboration that will benefit people in many communities across the country."

The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will be managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm that assists in running several PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions tournaments.

For more information about the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, please visit JamesHardieInvitational.com. You can also learn more about the PGA TOUR Champions at PGATOUR.com, the Pro Football Hall of Fame at ProFootballHallofFame.com and James Hardie at JamesHardie.com.

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie is the North American leader in home building products. Hardie® products offer long lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. As the #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Hardie® products are non-combustible and stand up to weather and time while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture, and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 5,000 employees worldwide.

For more information and media resources, visit JamesHardie.com and JamesHardie.com/about-us/media-resources. For investor information, please visit ir.jameshardie.com.au.

Connect with James Hardie on social media:

Linkedin.com/JamesHardie

Instagram.com/JamesHardie

Facebook.com/JamesHardie

Twitter.com/JamesHardie

About PGA TOUR Champions

PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 35 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour's mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at PGATOUR.com, on Facebook, on X [formerly Twitter] (@ChampionsTour), on Instagram (@pgatourchampions) and on TikTok (pgatourchampions).

All events are televised in the United States on Golf Channel, the exclusive cable-television partner of PGA TOUR Champions. Internationally, PGA TOUR Champions coverage is available in more than 170 countries and territories via 22 media partners.

About the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Located in Canton, Ohio, the birthplace of the National Football League, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution with the Mission to Honor the Greatest of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values, & Celebrate Excellence Together.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. AAM accreditation is national recognition for the museum's commitment to excellence and the highest professional standards of museum operation and public service.

Hundreds of thousands of fans from across the globe travel to Canton annually to experience an inspirational, interactive museum that chronicles America's most popular sport. Fans can also enjoy the Hall of Fame Store at the Hall, and online at www.profootballhof.com/store, for merchandise from all 32 NFL clubs plus the Hall of Fame. Proceeds from the Store support the Hall's Mission.

About Pro Links Sports

Pro Links Sports is an industry leading sports marketing and professional management firm that operates several PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions events. Since 1993, Pro Links Sports has also worked with companies throughout the world to implement, full-service golf and corporate programs to fit their particular needs and objectives.

James Hardie PR Contact:

jameshardieuspr@webershandwick.com

SOURCE James Hardie Building Products Inc.