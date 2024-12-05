James Kennedy and Rehab Monster Announce Exciting Partnership: "Cheers to New Beginnings"

The DJ Is Joining the Monster Energy Family – and They Couldn't be More Pumped

CORONA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- James Kennedy and Rehab Monster are joining forces to keep the party going.

Announcing the partnership on Instagram Thursday, Kennedy said he is delighted to be part of the Rehab Monster crew:

"BIG NEWS! I am so thrilled to announce my new partnership with Rehab Monster, the ultimate drink that keeps you refreshed hydrated and energized.

"Whether I'm hitting the studio or the decks, Rehab Monster is my go-to for that boost I need! Can't wait to share more adventures with you all. Cheers to new beginnings!"

The world-class DJ, who was a fan favorite on Vanderpump Rules thanks to his charismatic and energetic personality, is synonymous with having a great time ­­­­­­­­–– making him the perfect ambassador for Rehab Monster.

Just like Kennedy, Rehab Monster is there to give everyone the boost to get the party started and then recover to do it all over again.

The revitalizing non-carbonated Rehab Monster harnesses the power of electrolytes, vitamins, and botanicals with the great taste of tea to make sure the fun never has to stop. ­

"We are so excited to have James joining our Monster Energy family," said Monster Energy's Global CMO Dan McHugh. "James' boundless energy and talent for getting the party started, combined with Rehab Monster's ability to revitalize and energize to ensure the party doesn't stop, is the perfect pairing."

Fans can look forward to exclusive content and events featuring James Kennedy and Rehab Monster in the coming months.

Rehab Monster's refreshing flavors include Green Tea, Peach Tea, Wild Berry Tea, and Tea + Lemonade. It is available in 16 oz cans nationwide.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the tradition, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy, including all its drinks, at www.monsterenergy.com.

About James Kennedy

In recent years, Vanderpump Rules (Bravo and Peacock) star James Kennedy has graduated from his "See You Next Tuesday" resident DJ event series at SUR Restaurant and Lounge in West Hollywood, California, to some of music's biggest stages. These include sets at Coachella's iconic late-night dance party, Neon Carnival, and Stagecoach Music Festival where he performed in 2024 as part of the lineup for Diplo's HonkyTonk stage. Performances at Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas (2024), North Coast Music Festival (2024), Chasing Summer (2024), and Groove Cruise (slated for 2025) add impact to his growing arsenal of festival bookings.

Outside the festival circuit, Kennedy has taken his larger-than-life stage presence to venues throughout North America, including Exchange (Los Angeles), Rebel (Toronto), and Echostage (Washington, DC). He currently commands a multi-year residency at LIV at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. In addition, he has residencies at LIV (Miami) and Premier (Atlantic City), as well as with Big Night Entertainment Group (New England).

