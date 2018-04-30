Mr. Bridge is excited to contribute his talents to Bailey & Galyen. He intends to concentrate his efforts on improving efficiencies and exploring opportunities for the firm to grow. He also plans to increase the involvement of the firm and its attorneys in local community activities and other marketing endeavors. Long a rising star in the Texas legal community, Mr. Bridge's experience and proven track record are a perfect fit for the responsibilities and demands required of the Chief Operating Officer at Bailey & Galyen.

Mr. Bridge is a graduate of Texas Wesleyan University School of Law, and has been practicing personal injury law for two decades. During that time, he has settled cases totaling in excess of $50 million in net fees settled. He is also a certified mediator. He and his wife, Lori, have lived in Fort Worth since 1990.

ABOUT BAILEY & GALYEN

With more than 40 attorneys, Bailey & Galyen is one of the largest consumer law practices in Texas. The firm has neighborhood offices throughout Texas, including Bedford, Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Carrollton, Weatherford, Plano, Mesquite, and Houston, as well as an office in San Francisco, California. The firm's areas of practice include personal injury, pharmaceutical mass tort, workers' compensation, social security, criminal defense, family law, wills, probate & estate planning, and immigration. Further information about Bailey & Galyen can be found at thetexasattorney.com.

Contact: James Bridge

jbridge@galyen.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/james-m-bridge-joins-bailey--galyen-as-chief-operating-officer-300638677.html

SOURCE Bailey & Galyen

Related Links

http://www.galyen.com/

