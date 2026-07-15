James S. Bostwick Named to 2026 Northern California Super Lawyers®

James S. Bostwick has been selected for inclusion in the 2026 edition of Northern California Super Lawyers.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- James S. Bostwick, Founding Partner of Bostwick & Associates, has once again been named to the Northern California Super Lawyers® list, earning selection for 2026 in recognition of his work in Personal Injury - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice - Plaintiffs, and Professional Liability - Plaintiffs.

Mr. Bostwick has been included in Super Lawyers every year since 2004, a distinction that reflects his standing among peers and his long record of success representing victims in complex civil litigation.

2026 Super Lawyers

"Recognition from Super Lawyers carries weight because it reflects the judgment of other attorneys who understand this work," said James Bostwick. "For more than fifty years, my focus has stayed the same: representing people who have been seriously harmed and holding those responsible to account. I'm grateful to keep doing that work."

About Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers is one of the legal industry's most respected attorney rating services. Published annually, its lists highlight attorneys who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process is rigorous and multi-phased, incorporating peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations by top attorneys in each practice area.

Ultimately, no more than 5% of practicing attorneys in each state are named to the final Super Lawyers list.

About James S. Bostwick

James S. Bostwick is one of the country's most accomplished trial lawyers, with a career spanning over 50 years. A nationally Certified Medical Malpractice Specialist by the American Board of Professional Liability Attorneys (ABPLA), he is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), the Inner Circle of Advocates, an invitation-only organization limited to the top 100 plaintiffs' trial lawyers in the United States, and a former President of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, an organization limited to the top 500 trial lawyers in the country.

Mr. Bostwick has secured record-setting verdicts and settlements in California and nationwide, including:

The largest medical malpractice verdict in U.S. history at the time ($7.6M)





The largest medical malpractice settlement in California history at the time ($17M)





The largest birth injury award against the U.S. Government at the time (Hawaii)





Record recoveries in five states for medical negligence, birth injury, and serious personal injury

Mr. Bostwick and the team at Bostwick & Associates have recovered over $1 billion for clients, earning the firm a reputation as one of the nation's premier trial practices.

Bostwick & Associates

Based in San Francisco, Bostwick & Associates represents individuals and families in high-stakes cases involving medical malpractice, birth injury, catastrophic injury, and professional negligence. The firm is known for its work on behalf of seriously injured plaintiffs and its ability to achieve results in complex cases that set state and national records.

For more information, visit www.bostwickfirm.com.

Media Contact

Allyson Wyles

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SOURCE Bostwick & Associates