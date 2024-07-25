James Scott Farrin Adds Attorney John Wheatley to Its Notable Personal Injury Team

Award-winning firm adds skilled attorney licensed in North & South Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is demonstrating its continued commitment to serving injured people in North and South Carolina with the addition of personal injury attorney John Wheatley, who is licensed in both states. He joins a firm that has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997 – in 2023 alone, the firm recovered over $225 million total for over 5,000 people.*

"Best Lawyers" recently named the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin to its prestigious 2024 'Best Law Firms' list, the firm's ninth consecutive year being honored.** Firms selected as 'Best Law Firms' are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers.

Wheatley began practicing law in 2017 after obtaining his law degree from Charlotte School of Law, and he has managed personal injury practices for both North and South Carolina.

According to Firm Partner Jeremy Maddox, "John impresses us with his knowledge, experience, and attention to detail. He has a passion for helping people in need and a desire to get the best results for our clients."

