James Scott Farrin Adds Personal Injury Attorney Andrew Haynes to Roster

Haynes will draw on years of experience as a multi-state insurance claims adjuster to fight for injured people.

DURHAM, N.C., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, one of the largest law firms in North Carolina, is adding personal injury attorney Andrew Haynes to its esteemed roster. Haynes, who also holds an M.B.A. from East Carolina University, worked for seven years as an automotive claims representative and litigation adjuster before joining the firm.

Haynes joins the firm at a time of sustained growth and industry recognition. In 2023, the firm recovered over $225 million total for over 5,000 clients.*

"Best Lawyers" recently named the firm to its prestigious 2024 'Best Law Firms' list, the firm's ninth consecutive year being honored.** Firms selected as 'Best Law Firms' are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers.

According to James S. Farrin, Founder and President of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, "Andrew's work history, combined with his strong work ethic, will help us fulfill our mission of providing high quality legal services to our clients."

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

*Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

**For standards of inclusion, visit bestlawyers.com.

