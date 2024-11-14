James Scott Farrin Adds Personal Injury Attorney Chelsea D. Townsend to Its Powerful Roster

Award-winning firm adds skilled attorney with insurance defense experience; Townsend will use inside knowledge to advocate for injured people.

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin continues to add experience and skill to its personal injury team with the recent addition of attorney Chelsea D. Townsend. She joins a firm that has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997 – in 2023 alone, the firm recovered over $225 million total for over 5,000 people.*

"Best Lawyers" named the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin to its prestigious 2024 'Best Law Firms' list, the firm's ninth consecutive year being honored.** Firms selected as 'Best Law Firms' are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers.

Townsend has practiced as a public defender, compliance officer, and insurance defense attorney, and she combines this well-rounded experience with a dedication to helping others.

According to firm Partner Jeremy Maddox, "Chelsea leverages her previous experience representing insurance companies to advocate for personal injury victims, striving to ensure that their voices are heard and their rights are protected as she seeks maximum compensation on their behalf. Her understanding of the insurance industry, combined with her unwavering commitment to justice, make her a formidable attorney for those who have suffered with a personal injury case."

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

555 S. Mangum Street

Suite 800

Durham, NC 27701

1-866-900-7078

https://www.farrin.com

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC, and Greenville, SC. Attorney Michael Shepherd: 555 S. Mangum Street, Suite 800, Durham, NC

*Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

**Standards of inclusion: bestlawyers.com

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin