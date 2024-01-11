James Scott Farrin Attorney and Partner Jeremy Maddox Honored on 2024 'Legal Elite' List

Maddox is recognized on the 'Legal Elite' list from "Business North Carolina" for the second time.*

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal injury attorney Jeremy Maddox, a Partner at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin and a recognized professional in his field, is one of "Business North Carolina's" choices for the 2024 'Legal Elite' list.*

It's the 23rd class of 'Legal Elite,' which honors lawyers chosen based on peer-voting and a third party internet research process. Maddox was selected in the 'Young Guns' category, his second time appearing on the respected list.

Maddox, co-lead of the Personal Injury team, joined the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin in 2011 and was instrumental in leading the opening of the firm's Charlotte office. He was also part of the team that worked on the historic Black Farmers case. Maddox helped James Scott Farrin lead a team of firms in obtaining a $1.25 billion settlement designed to give 15,700+ Black farmers long-awaited compensation after years of discrimination by the USDA.**

Firm founder and President James S. Farrin said, "Jeremy's hard work and dedication to his clients serve as great examples to everyone at our firm. I am proud of his accomplishment and pleased that he's received this well-deserved recognition. It represents his profound impact on our clients and community."

Maddox was also named to the 'Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch' list by "Best Lawyers in America" in 2021, the 'Top 40 Under 40' list by "The National Trial Lawyers" in 2021, and the 'Top 100 Trial Lawyers' list by "The National Trial Lawyers" from 2020-2023.*

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN
The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 15 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

*For standards of inclusion for 'Legal Elite,' visit businessnc.com. For standards of inclusion for 'Ones to Watch,' visit bestlawyers.com. For standards of inclusion for 'Top 40 Under 40' and 'Top 100 Trial Lawyers,' visit thenationaltriallawyers.org.

**Re Black Farmers Discrimination Litigation, the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin led a team of firms to recover $1.25 billion for Black farmers from the U. S. government for discrimination. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

