James Scott Farrin Attorney Kaitlyn Fudge Named to 2024 'Legal Elite' List

Personal injury and litigation attorney Kaitlyn Fudge is recognized on the 2024 'Legal Elite' list by "Business North Carolina."*

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Kaitlyn Fudge from the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is honored on the 2024 "Business North Carolina" 'Legal Elite' list.* According to "Business North Carolina," the 'Legal Elite' list is made up of top N.C. lawyers as selected by their peers.

Fudge joined the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin in 2019 after graduating as valedictorian of her class at Campbell Law School. She has since been recognized by her peers for her work in helping others, being named to the "Best Lawyers in America" 'Ones to Watch' list for Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs in 2023 and 2024.* The 'Ones to Watch' list honors attorneys who are earlier in their careers for professional excellence in private practice.

Firm Founder and President James S. Farrin said, "Kaitlyn is a passionate advocate for her clients and has earned this recognition from her peers. She is one of the smartest people I know, she works hard, she's dedicated to others, and our firm is stronger because she's on the team."

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 60,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 15 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

*For more information regarding the standards for inclusion for the 'Legal Elite' list, visit: https://businessnc.com. For 'Ones to Watch' standards of inclusion, visit bestlawyers.com.

