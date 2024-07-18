James Scott Farrin Attorney Maya Davis Recognized by the North Carolina Bar Association

Many of the personal injury firm's attorneys are recognized professionals in their field.

DURHAM, N.C., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin has announced that attorney Maya Davis, a member of the firm's powerful personal injury team, is recognized as Young Lawyer of the Quarter for the North Carolina Bar Association Young Lawyers Division for the period running April through June 2024.*

According to the North Carolina Bar Association (NCBA), "The Young Lawyers Division is often referred to as the service arm of the NCBA because so many young lawyers are involved in a multitude of worthwhile projects and public service endeavors."

"I would like to thank the NCBA for this esteemed recognition," says Davis.

Davis also recently graduated from the North Carolina Advocates for Justice NEXT Leadership Program, which "prepares tomorrow's trial lawyer leaders today."

Davis' firm, the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, has recovered more than $1.8 billion in total compensation for more than 65,000 people since 1997.**

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

555 S. Mangum Street

Suite 800

Durham, NC 27701

1-866-900-7078

https://www.farrin.com

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC, and Greenville, SC.

Attorney Michael Shepherd: 555 S. Mangum Street, Suite 800, Durham, NC

*Standards of inclusion: ncbar.org.

**Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin