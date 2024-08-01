James Scott Farrin Attorney Nichad Davis Appointed to North Carolina Advocates for Justice Board of Governors

The North Carolina Advocates for Justice (NCAJ) Board of Governors, including Davis, guides the organization forward in its service to the community.

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- James Scott Farrin personal injury and lead civil rights attorney Nichad Davis has been appointed to the Board of Governors of the North Carolina Advocates for Justice. The NCAJ advocates in the state legislature, develops legal publications and professional development seminars for attorneys, and works to help the public understand the U.S. legal system and their rights.

Davis graduated from the NCAJ's NEXT Leadership program and has conducted continuing legal education regarding wrongful death cases for the organization. As a member of the NCAJ Board of Governors, he will help set the organization's policies, appoint executive management, and oversee the mission of the NCAJ to protect individual rights through community, education, and advocacy.

"There are too many people who are disadvantaged because they do not know their rights. Our mission is to educate, advocate, and protect them," says Davis.

In addition to his appointment to the NCAJ Board of Governors, Davis has earned other recent accolades, including being named to Black Business Ink Magazine's "40 Under 40 Most Influential African Americans in the Triad," list in 2022 and National Black Lawyers "Top 40 Under 40" list in 2023.* He is also a member of the American Association for Justice and the National Police Accountability Project.

