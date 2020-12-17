James Scott Farrin Attorney Rick Fleming Named as Secretary for NOSSCR

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Organization of Social Security Claimants' Representatives (NOSSCR) voted Shareholder and lead Social Security Disability attorney at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, Rick Fleming, as Secretary. Fleming will continue his responsibilities as a member of the Board of Directors and NOSSCR PAC, as well as the Fourth and D.C. Circuits Representative of NOSSCR.

Fleming, a North Carolina State Bar Board Certified Specialist in Social Security Disability Law, summarized the organization's purpose, "NOSSCR works for all sides—the disabled, their attorneys, and the adjudicators. Its intention is to keep the system fair and accessible. Social Security is a proven anti-poverty program that has laid the foundation for millions of American families, not just a fortunate few. NOSSCR provides the leadership and the tools that help attorneys provide top notch representation."

NOSSCR, a specialized bar association for those who represent the disabled for Social Security Disability benefits, advocates for improvements in Social Security Disability programs, and works to ensure that the disabled have access to highly qualified representation. The organization provides continuing legal education seminars, supports legislation that assists the disabled, and works with the Social Security Administration and courts to ensure that everyone has access to fair and independent adjudications.

Founder and President, James S. Farrin said, "Rick deserves this recognition of being a national leader in the Social Security Disability field. We are proud of Rick's unflagging dedication to NOSSCR and are confident that he will continue to positively shape the organization's efforts to help the disabled, and the attorneys and adjudicators who work with them."

