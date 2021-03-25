James Scott Farrin Bolsters Formidable Roster of Attorneys

DURHAM, N.C., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in North Carolina, continues to grow. The firm recently added two new attorneys to its lineup of over 50 recognized professionals: Molly Brewer and Michael B. Eller. Brewer and Eller join a firm that recovered over $125 million in gross for over 4,500 clients in 2020.1

Brewer, a member of the North Carolina Advocates for Justice, believes that "victims deserve quality representation, an ally against the insurance companies, and the chance to turn things around after an injury." An active law professor, Brewer worked as a litigation paralegal before becoming a personal injury attorney.

Eller, a personal injury and workers' compensation attorney for over 16 years, has experience as both a solo practitioner and a large firm lawyer. An active volunteer in his community, Eller is licensed in multiple states and is a member of the American Association for Justice.

Brewer and Eller join a firm recently honored on the 2020 'Best Places to Work' list from the "Triangle Business Journal." The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin was also named on the 2021 'Best Law Firms' list by "U.S. News – Best Lawyers" for persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers.2

About The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 50,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 16 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 50+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, nursing home abuse, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC and Greenville, SC. Attorney J. Gabe Talton: 280 South Mangum St., Suite 400, Durham, NC.

1Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

2For information regarding the standards for inclusion for awards listed, visit www.bestlawyers.com and www.usnews.com .

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

