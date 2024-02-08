James Scott Farrin Continues to Grow, Adds Four New Partners to Its Leadership Ranks

Eminent domain attorney Kenneth Bryan, litigation attorneys Preston W. Lesley and Jennifer Taylor, and workers' compensation attorney Ali Overby are new Partners.

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in North Carolina, has added four Partners to its leadership rolls. Eminent domain attorney Kenneth Bryan joins litigation attorneys Preston W. Lesley and Jennifer Taylor, along with workers' compensation attorney Ali Overby, on the firm's formidable leadership team.

"Kenneth, Preston, Jennifer, and Ali are excellent lawyers and passionate advocates for our clients," said James S. Farrin, Founder and President of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin. "We are happy to add their vision and voices to our leadership team."

Kenneth Bryan

Before joining the firm in 2013, Kenneth worked as an extern at the North Carolina Court of Appeals. He has been named to the "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch" list* every year since 2021 by Best Lawyers in America. He's known for his relentless work ethic and dedication to his clients.

Preston W. Lesley

Preston joined the firm in 2017. He manages personal injury cases, class actions, mass torts, and consumer protection cases, among others. He was named to the "Top 40 Under 40" list* by The National Trial Lawyers from 2021-2024. He was also named to the "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch" list* by Best Lawyers in America for 2024.

Ali Overby

Ali joined the firm in 2015 and is a North Carolina State Bar Board Certified Specialist in workers' compensation law. She is a skilled resource for injured workers and has been named to the "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch" list* by Best Lawyers in America every year since 2021.

Jennifer Taylor

Jennifer joined the firm in 2017 and has many years of experience in different practice areas, including personal injury law, Social Security Disability law, family law, domestic violence law, and employment law. She is an active member of the North Carolina Advocates for Justice, a DonateLifeNC.org volunteer, and a compassionate advocate for clients.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 15 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

*For more information regarding the standards of inclusion for the "Top 40 Under 40" list, visit thenationaltriallawyers.org. For "Ones to Watch" standards of inclusion, visit bestlawyers.com.

