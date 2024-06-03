James Scott Farrin Expands Personal Injury Team with Attorney Andréa Morelos

Award-winning firm hires skilled attorney with 20+ years experience

DURHAM, N.C., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin continues to add knowledge and experience to its personal injury practice as it welcomes Andréa Morelos, an attorney who has spent the last two decades advocating for those in need. She joins a firm that has provided legal representation to over 65,000 injured people since 1997 – in 2023 alone, the firm recovered over $225 million total for over 5,000 clients.*

The firm is committed to serving the people of North and South Carolina. "Best Lawyers" recently named James Scott Farrin to its prestigious 2024 'Best Law Firms' list, the firm's ninth consecutive year being honored.** Firms selected as 'Best Law Firms' are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers.

Morelos began practicing law in 2003 after obtaining her law degree from the University of North Carolina School of Law. She is also admitted to practice in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern and Middle Districts of North Carolina.

According to James S. Farrin, Founder and President of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, "Andréa brings 20 years of experience and compassion to the personal injury team. She is one of the first attorneys that clients may speak to at the firm, and she is dedicated to helping the underrepresented members of our society seek justice."

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

*Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

**For standards of inclusion, visit bestlawyers.com

