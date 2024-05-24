James Scott Farrin Expands Team With Addition of Leah Parady, Former U.S. Liaison to NATO

Parady, who served as a Lt. Colonel in the Air Force for 18 years, now serves others as a personal injury and workers' compensation lawyer.

DURHAM, N.C., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, one of the largest firms in North Carolina, has added accomplished attorney and Air Force veteran Leah Parady to its formidable roster.

Parady's experience in the military saw her stationed in hotspots across the globe, where she put her hospital and healthcare administration skills to work as the U.S. liaison to NATO for medical planning. Her critical duties included navigating cultural and geographical obstacles to help ensure that soldiers had access to the care they needed.

Before joining James Scott Farrin, which has recovered more than $1.8 billion in total compensation for more than 65,000 people since opening its doors, Parady had her own firm, providing legal services and free advice to veterans and representing them before the Department of Veterans Affairs.*

"Leah brings a proven track record of leadership, accomplishment, and service," says James Scott Farrin attorney and Partner Mike Jordan. "Her experience, incredible compassion, and can-do mindset are immense assets to our team. She is a skilled advocate, and she is always ready to go above and beyond to help others."

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

555 South Mangum Street, Suite 800

Durham, NC 27701

1-866-900-7078

https://www.farrin.com

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC and Greenville, SC. Attorney Michael Shepherd: 555 South Mangum Street, Suite 800, Durham, NC

*Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin